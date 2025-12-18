Zelenskyy revealed details of work on Trump's "peace plan"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States continues to search for a compromise regarding Donbas.
Currently, the US is looking for a compromise regarding Donbas that would suit Ukraine. The issue of arming and strengthening the Ukrainian army is also being discussed, the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should remain at least 800 thousand.
Zelenskyy said that a Ukrainian delegation has already left for the United States for further negotiations on Trump's "peace plan," and Europeans may join the meeting.
Meetings with American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled for December 19–20.
Any war ends with negotiations, it is important for us that this happens as soon as possible, and for this to happen, Ukraine needs to be in a strong position.
Zelenskyy also raised the issue of presidential elections and supported the idea of online voting for Ukrainians, including abroad, since the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the president, the address showed that Putin is again lying about the new "occupied territories" of Ukraine.
