Zelenskyy revealed details of work on Trump's "peace plan"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy revealed details of work on Trump's "peace plan"

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Channel 24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States continues to search for a compromise regarding Donbas.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy discloses new details about the ongoing work on Trump's 'peace plan' for Ukraine, highlighting the importance of seeking a compromise regarding Donbas.
  • The issue of strengthening the Ukrainian army to at least 800,000 troops is being discussed, signaling Ukraine's commitment to bolster its defense capabilities.
  • A Ukrainian delegation has departed for the US for further talks on the peace plan, emphasizing the significance of international cooperation in resolving conflicts.

Zelenskyy revealed new details of work on Trump's "peace plan"

Currently, the US is looking for a compromise regarding Donbas that would suit Ukraine. The issue of arming and strengthening the Ukrainian army is also being discussed, the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should remain at least 800 thousand.

I don't think Putin's economy is capable of continuing this war on the scale it was before. There are no signs now that the Russians are abandoning the peace deal. Putin will abandon diplomacy if Ukraine doesn't get a reparations loan from the EU.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy 

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy said that a Ukrainian delegation has already left for the United States for further negotiations on Trump's "peace plan," and Europeans may join the meeting.

Meetings with American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled for December 19–20.

Any war ends with negotiations, it is important for us that this happens as soon as possible, and for this to happen, Ukraine needs to be in a strong position.

Zelenskyy also raised the issue of presidential elections and supported the idea of online voting for Ukrainians, including abroad, since the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My address from Kupyansk had a significant impact on both the US and Europe. Everyone highly appreciated it, including our soldiers holding Kupyansk. And the fact that I was there personally.

According to the president, the address showed that Putin is again lying about the new "occupied territories" of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed the demands of the US and Russia during peace talks
Zelenskyy spoke about pressure from the US and Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky wants to meet with Navrotsky for the first time — date known
The meeting between Zelensky and Navrotsky may take place soon
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Signals of war". Zelenskyy declared Russia's readiness to continue aggression against Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?