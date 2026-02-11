Ukraine destroyed 5 command posts of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops immediately destroyed nine areas of concentration of personnel, one UAV control point, six guns, five control points, and one other important target of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 11, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 02/11/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,249,380 (+820) people;

tanks — 11,661 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,020 (+2) units;

artillery systems — 37,148 (+59) units;

MLRS — 1,638 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,298 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 130,711 (+1,551) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,969 (+235) units.

Ukrainian defenders steadfastly hold back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Share

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 100 air strikes and dropped 284 guided bombs.