Ukraine destroyed 5 command posts of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops immediately destroyed nine areas of concentration of personnel, one UAV control point, six guns, five control points, and one other important target of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders are resolutely holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupiers, demonstrating bravery and resilience.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia highlights the determination of Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and the high cost being paid by both sides.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 11, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 02/11/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,249,380 (+820) people;

  • tanks — 11,661 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,020 (+2) units;

  • artillery systems — 37,148 (+59) units;

  • MLRS — 1,638 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,298 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 130,711 (+1,551) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,969 (+235) units.

Ukrainian defenders steadfastly hold back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 100 air strikes and dropped 284 guided bombs.

In addition, it used to destroy 7,719 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,310 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 87 from multiple launch rocket systems.

