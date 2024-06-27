Ukraine expands forced evacuation of families with children from Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, authorities are going to intensify the forced evacuation of families with children from dangerous areas. In particular, this concerns the village of Borova, Izium district.

What is known about the expansion of evacuation in the Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, reported that regarding the Kupyansk direction, given that the grey zone has increased somewhat, decisions are being considered and will be made at the nearest Defense Council of the region regarding the mandatory evacuation of families with children.

According to the head of Kharkiv RMA , it is talking about several settlements and dozens of such families.

As for the Borova district of the Izyum district, the local authorities must also make the following decisions on the forced evacuation of families with children.

There, 13 settlements and approximately 20 families are subject to evacuation. A small number, but we have to take all measures for evacuation, because people don't want to leave on their own, — Syniegubov added. Share

What is the situation in the Kharkiv region?

The skirmishes are ongoing in two directions in the Kharkiv region: in the north and the Kupiansk direction.

According to the military, in the north of the Kharkiv region, the advance of the enemy is not recorded. In Vovchansk, the Russians got into street fights. The occupiers remain locked in the aggregate plant.

Earlier, the network reported that the occupiers gathered a 10,000-strong group in the Kupiansk direction to advance to Borova.