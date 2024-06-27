Ukraine expands forced evacuation of families with children from Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, authorities are going to intensify the forced evacuation of families with children from dangerous areas. In particular, this concerns the village of Borova, Izium district.
Points of attention
- Recent reports indicate that many families are refusing to leave on their own, raising the question of forced evacuation.
- The situation in the Kharkiv region is tense due to hostilities in various directions, including the Kupiansk direction.
- Occupiers remain blocked in the region, which poses a threat to the civilian population.
- The military noted the lack of enemy advance in the north of Kharkiv region and the battle in Vovchansk.
What is known about the expansion of evacuation in the Kharkiv region
The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, reported that regarding the Kupyansk direction, given that the grey zone has increased somewhat, decisions are being considered and will be made at the nearest Defense Council of the region regarding the mandatory evacuation of families with children.
According to the head of Kharkiv RMA , it is talking about several settlements and dozens of such families.
As for the Borova district of the Izyum district, the local authorities must also make the following decisions on the forced evacuation of families with children.
What is the situation in the Kharkiv region?
The skirmishes are ongoing in two directions in the Kharkiv region: in the north and the Kupiansk direction.
According to the military, in the north of the Kharkiv region, the advance of the enemy is not recorded. In Vovchansk, the Russians got into street fights. The occupiers remain locked in the aggregate plant.
Earlier, the network reported that the occupiers gathered a 10,000-strong group in the Kupiansk direction to advance to Borova.
