Ukraine has achieved the end of the scandalous campaign of the Russian media "Meduza"
Category
Culture
Publication date

Ukraine has achieved the end of the scandalous campaign of the Russian media "Meduza"

The scandalous Meduza campaign has finally been canceled
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev reported that the Berlin-based Lure agency has removed all materials related to the advertising campaign of the Russian publication Meduza. What is important to understand is that the media shamelessly used images of Ukrainians affected by the war for their own purposes.

Points of attention

  • Photos of the suffering of Ukrainians were used for an advertising campaign by the Russian media outlet Meduza.
  • The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry decided to intervene in the scandal to defend the honor and dignity of Ukrainians.

The scandalous Meduza campaign has finally been canceled

Well, it seems we have stopped the winter invasion of jellyfish in Europe and Canada. I just received a response from the creative director and founder of Lure to my letter from yesterday. The main thing in the letter is that Lure has removed all materials related to the campaign from the network and instructed partners to immediately stop displaying them on any platforms.

Alexey Makeev

Alexey Makeev

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, the cessation of the demonstration of all campaign-related materials effectively means the end of the campaign.

Now, dear community, I ask for your help: we need to make sure that the campaign is really being canceled. So please report here if you see any more videos or visual ads.

In addition, the Ukrainian ambassador noted that he had informed Mr. Yaroslav (apparently, Yaroslav Bazylevich, whose photo was used in the Meduza campaign — ed.) of the agency's personal apology.

Photo: facebook.com/oleksii.makeiev

What's wrong with Meduza's new campaign?

The Russian media outlet Meduza, which positions itself as an opposition party, shamelessly exploited the suffering of Ukrainians for its advertising campaign.

The German agency Lure created a promotional video that caused outrage among Ukrainians.

The advertisement was shown, in particular, in Berlin cinemas, as well as on street media.

The video contained footage of the war in Ukraine, including the funeral of the wife and daughters of Yaroslav Bazylevich, who lost his family due to the Russian attack on Lviv.

On February 1, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry publicly criticized the display of images of Ukrainians who suffered from Russian aggression in a commercial for the Russian publication Meduza, based in Latvia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces something "significant" after talks with Putin
Trump prepares for talks with Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy assessed Ukraine's chances for a quick end to the war
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky believes that peace will return to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine — Zelenskyy's answer
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky explained Putin's logic

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?