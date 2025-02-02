Ukraine has achieved the end of the scandalous campaign of the Russian media "Meduza"

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev reported that the Berlin-based Lure agency has removed all materials related to the advertising campaign of the Russian publication Meduza. What is important to understand is that the media shamelessly used images of Ukrainians affected by the war for their own purposes.

The scandalous Meduza campaign has finally been canceled

Well, it seems we have stopped the winter invasion of jellyfish in Europe and Canada. I just received a response from the creative director and founder of Lure to my letter from yesterday. The main thing in the letter is that Lure has removed all materials related to the campaign from the network and instructed partners to immediately stop displaying them on any platforms. Alexey Makeev Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, the cessation of the demonstration of all campaign-related materials effectively means the end of the campaign.

Now, dear community, I ask for your help: we need to make sure that the campaign is really being canceled. So please report here if you see any more videos or visual ads.

In addition, the Ukrainian ambassador noted that he had informed Mr. Yaroslav (apparently, Yaroslav Bazylevich, whose photo was used in the Meduza campaign — ed.) of the agency's personal apology.

Photo: facebook.com/oleksii.makeiev

What's wrong with Meduza's new campaign?

The Russian media outlet Meduza, which positions itself as an opposition party, shamelessly exploited the suffering of Ukrainians for its advertising campaign.

The German agency Lure created a promotional video that caused outrage among Ukrainians.

The advertisement was shown, in particular, in Berlin cinemas, as well as on street media.

The video contained footage of the war in Ukraine, including the funeral of the wife and daughters of Yaroslav Bazylevich, who lost his family due to the Russian attack on Lviv.

On February 1, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry publicly criticized the display of images of Ukrainians who suffered from Russian aggression in a commercial for the Russian publication Meduza, based in Latvia.