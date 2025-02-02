Ukraine has achieved the end of the scandalous campaign of the Russian media "Meduza"

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev reported that the Berlin-based Lure agency has removed all materials related to the advertising campaign of the Russian publication Meduza. What is important to understand is that the media shamelessly used images of Ukrainians affected by the war for their own purposes.
Points of attention
- Photos of the suffering of Ukrainians were used for an advertising campaign by the Russian media outlet Meduza.
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry decided to intervene in the scandal to defend the honor and dignity of Ukrainians.
The scandalous Meduza campaign has finally been canceled
According to the Ukrainian diplomat, the cessation of the demonstration of all campaign-related materials effectively means the end of the campaign.
In addition, the Ukrainian ambassador noted that he had informed Mr. Yaroslav (apparently, Yaroslav Bazylevich, whose photo was used in the Meduza campaign — ed.) of the agency's personal apology.
What's wrong with Meduza's new campaign?
The Russian media outlet Meduza, which positions itself as an opposition party, shamelessly exploited the suffering of Ukrainians for its advertising campaign.
The German agency Lure created a promotional video that caused outrage among Ukrainians.
The advertisement was shown, in particular, in Berlin cinemas, as well as on street media.
The video contained footage of the war in Ukraine, including the funeral of the wife and daughters of Yaroslav Bazylevich, who lost his family due to the Russian attack on Lviv.
On February 1, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry publicly criticized the display of images of Ukrainians who suffered from Russian aggression in a commercial for the Russian publication Meduza, based in Latvia.
