Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian forces have carried out at least 40 attacks on Russian air bases and military airfields. Most of these strikes were the result of successful operations of the GUR MOU.

According to the research data of the Molfar OSINT agency, from March to August of this year, the Ukrainian military carried out 35 attacks on Russian air bases, and 5 more strikes were carried out on military airfields of the occupiers in Crimea.

According to the results of the study, 32% of these strikes were carried out by kamikaze drones of the GUR MOU.

It is also known that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (32%) and the Security Service of Ukraine (15%) conducted most attacks. In some operations, several branches of the military were involved.

It is also known that 15% of the attacks were organized by the SBU, 10% by the Defense Forces, 9% by the Special Operations Forces, and 7% by the Navy.

Approximately 20% of attacks on Russian aviation infrastructure were carried out by unknown forces or units.

In July, Ukraine overtook the Russian Federation for the first time in the number of drone attacks

According to Forbes journalists, during July, the Ukrainian military carried out 520 attacks with the help of UAVs, while the criminal army of the Russian Federation released 426 UAVs of the "Shahed" type over Ukraine.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military uses UAVs more effectively and causes significant damage to Russian refineries and other strategic facilities.

The publication also notes that Ukraine produces a wide range of strike drones of various types.

According to HI Sutton analyst estimates, there are currently at least 22 different models of Ukrainian strike drones. Most of them are designed with maximum simplicity, low cost, and efficiency of use in mind.

Over the past year, Ukraine has significantly increased the number of drone attacks on strategic objects on the territory of Russia.

The ability to strike objects with drones at such a long distance puts a large number of strategic objects on the territory of Russia at risk.

Ukraine claims that on July 27 it destroyed a Russian Su-30M at the Saka air base and damaged a Tu-22M bomber at the Olenya air base.