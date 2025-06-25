Ukraine has hit about 100 areas of concentration of the Russian army in a matter of days
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine has hit about 100 areas of concentration of the Russian army in a matter of days

Oleksandr Syrskyi
What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
Читати українською

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield and beyond. As it turned out, Ukrainian soldiers are hitting more and more enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The focus remains on destroying the infantry of the Russian army near Ukrainian positions, with continued efforts to neutralize occupiers and maintain the fight.
  • Impressive footage of Ukrainian soldiers' work showcases their dedication and effectiveness in combat operations against the enemy forces.

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

According to Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukrainian aviation and the Air and Space Administration are actively working.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that impressive results were achieved in just a week — from June 19 to 25.

During this period, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 99 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, military equipment, ammunition depots, control points, and other important targets.

Thank you to our soldiers for their high efficiency. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In addition, the commander-in-chief showed impressive footage of the work of Ukrainian soldiers:

As Oleksandr Syrsky noted, one of the key tasks is to destroy the infantry of the Russian army on the approaches to our positions.

What is important to understand is that in the last week alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 7,440 occupiers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US and Hungary will help the AFU, despite the position of Trump and Orban
NATO
Trump and Orban supported NATO's position on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy made his first statement after talks with Trump
What is known about the meeting between Zelensky and Trump?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump praised Zelensky and made him a promise regarding Putin
Trump commented on his conversation with Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?