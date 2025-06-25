Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield and beyond. As it turned out, Ukrainian soldiers are hitting more and more enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The focus remains on destroying the infantry of the Russian army near Ukrainian positions, with continued efforts to neutralize occupiers and maintain the fight.
- Impressive footage of Ukrainian soldiers' work showcases their dedication and effectiveness in combat operations against the enemy forces.
What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
According to Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukrainian aviation and the Air and Space Administration are actively working.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that impressive results were achieved in just a week — from June 19 to 25.
During this period, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 99 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, military equipment, ammunition depots, control points, and other important targets.
In addition, the commander-in-chief showed impressive footage of the work of Ukrainian soldiers:
As Oleksandr Syrsky noted, one of the key tasks is to destroy the infantry of the Russian army on the approaches to our positions.
What is important to understand is that in the last week alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 7,440 occupiers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-