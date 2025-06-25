Ukraine has hit about 100 areas of concentration of the Russian army in a matter of days

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield and beyond. As it turned out, Ukrainian soldiers are hitting more and more enemy targets.

What is known about the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

According to Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukrainian aviation and the Air and Space Administration are actively working.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that impressive results were achieved in just a week — from June 19 to 25.

During this period, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 99 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, military equipment, ammunition depots, control points, and other important targets.

Thank you to our soldiers for their high efficiency. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine! Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In addition, the commander-in-chief showed impressive footage of the work of Ukrainian soldiers:

As Oleksandr Syrsky noted, one of the key tasks is to destroy the infantry of the Russian army on the approaches to our positions.