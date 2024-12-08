Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers since the start of the full-scale war

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced Ukraine's losses in the war. In particular, 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyi named Ukraine's losses in the war

Our people protect their home at the cost of their lives, and every life of our soldiers and our civilians is precious to us. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers who died on the battlefield. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that 370,000 cases of providing assistance to the wounded, and this is taking into account that in our army, approximately 50% of the wounded return to the ranks, and all injuries, including light and repeated ones, are recorded.

One of the key differences between the Russian army and the Defense Forces of Ukraine is the level of development of front-line medicine, which is much higher in our army. We in Ukraine are grateful for this to everyone who helps develop medicine in our army and rescues our wounded, carries out rehabilitation, — said Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Share

Since September 2024, Russia has been losing soldiers at the front in a ratio of 5:1 and even 6:1.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, military and civilians, are in Russian captivity. Some of them have been there since 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has returned home 3,767 military personnel and 168 civilians.

There are at least several million people in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Russia also abducts Ukrainian children en masse.

This is what this war is all about. It cannot be finished with just a piece of paper and a few signatures. And the suspended fire without guarantees can be rekindled at any moment, as Putin has already done. In order to guarantee that there will be no more losses of Ukrainian men and women, it is necessary to guarantee the reliability of peace and not to turn a blind eye to the occupation, — Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 753,370 soldiers.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: