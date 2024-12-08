Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers since the start of the full-scale war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers since the start of the full-scale war

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers since the start of the full-scale war
Читати українською

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced Ukraine's losses in the war. In particular, 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Points of attention

  • Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 soldiers who died on the battlefield.
  • The development of medicine in the Ukrainian army is higher than in the Russian one, which affects the number of wounded.
  • The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers, a significant amount of equipment and military equipment has already been destroyed.
  • The losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion amount to 753,370 soldiers, demonstrating the activity of the Ukrainian military.

Zelenskyi named Ukraine's losses in the war

Our people protect their home at the cost of their lives, and every life of our soldiers and our civilians is precious to us. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers who died on the battlefield.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that 370,000 cases of providing assistance to the wounded, and this is taking into account that in our army, approximately 50% of the wounded return to the ranks, and all injuries, including light and repeated ones, are recorded.

One of the key differences between the Russian army and the Defense Forces of Ukraine is the level of development of front-line medicine, which is much higher in our army. We in Ukraine are grateful for this to everyone who helps develop medicine in our army and rescues our wounded, carries out rehabilitation, — said Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Since September 2024, Russia has been losing soldiers at the front in a ratio of 5:1 and even 6:1.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, military and civilians, are in Russian captivity. Some of them have been there since 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has returned home 3,767 military personnel and 168 civilians.

There are at least several million people in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Russia also abducts Ukrainian children en masse.

This is what this war is all about. It cannot be finished with just a piece of paper and a few signatures. And the suspended fire without guarantees can be rekindled at any moment, as Putin has already done. In order to guarantee that there will be no more losses of Ukrainian men and women, it is necessary to guarantee the reliability of peace and not to turn a blind eye to the occupation, — Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 753,370 soldiers.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 9,519 (+5) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 19,571 (+36) units;

  • artillery systems — 21,058 (+3) units;

  • RSZV — 1253 units;

  • air defense equipment — 1,023 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,071 (+29) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,857 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,965 (+17) units;

  • special equipment — 3635 (+2) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 29, 2024
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Minus more than 1500 soldiers and 13 tanks. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Minus more than 1500 soldiers and 13 tanks. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British intelligence named the reasons for the record losses of the Russian army during November
UK Ministry of Defence
British intelligence named the reasons for the record losses of the Russian army during November

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?