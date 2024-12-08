Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers since the start of the full-scale war

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, announced Ukraine's losses in the war. In particular, 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 soldiers who died on the battlefield.
- The development of medicine in the Ukrainian army is higher than in the Russian one, which affects the number of wounded.
- The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers, a significant amount of equipment and military equipment has already been destroyed.
- The losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion amount to 753,370 soldiers, demonstrating the activity of the Ukrainian military.
Zelenskyi named Ukraine's losses in the war
Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that 370,000 cases of providing assistance to the wounded, and this is taking into account that in our army, approximately 50% of the wounded return to the ranks, and all injuries, including light and repeated ones, are recorded.
Since September 2024, Russia has been losing soldiers at the front in a ratio of 5:1 and even 6:1.
Meanwhile, thousands of people, military and civilians, are in Russian captivity. Some of them have been there since 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has returned home 3,767 military personnel and 168 civilians.
There are at least several million people in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Russia also abducts Ukrainian children en masse.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 753,370 soldiers.
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,519 (+5) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 19,571 (+36) units;
artillery systems — 21,058 (+3) units;
RSZV — 1253 units;
air defense equipment — 1,023 (+1) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,071 (+29) units;
cruise missiles — 2,857 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,965 (+17) units;
special equipment — 3635 (+2) units.
