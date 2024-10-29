As noted by the editors of The Economist, Ukraine continues to fight for its survival, and the United States has driven itself into a dead end, because it has exhausted all the reserves of aid that could be given to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Russia, despite its aggression, also grapples with economic challenges and war fatigue, with plans to allocate a significant portion of its budget to defense by 2025.
- The USA's ambitions to support Ukraine have shifted towards a desire to avoid defeat, signaling a gloomy mood within Pentagon planning circles.
- The evolving dynamics in the region point to ongoing complexities in the conflict, with implications for the future of Ukraine, Russia, and US involvement.
The US is afraid to take risks for the sake of Ukraine
Journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine was able to protect Pokrovsk, but in other areas of the front, Russia is slowly moving forward.
It is important to understand that in Kupyansk in the north, its troops cut Ukrainian formations in two on the Oskil River.
According to foreign analysts, all this is due to the fact that the Armed Forces are losing experienced soldiers, and the rest of the army is simply exhausted.
Russia also has many problems
We cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation also faced many difficulties against the background of the war against Ukraine.
As you know, in 2025 Moscow intends to spend 33% of its national budget on defense — this will be a serious blow to the enemy's economy.
In addition, it is emphasized that inflation in the Russian Federation is twice the official annual level of more than 8%:
Next year, ordinary Russian families will begin to feel the economic pain for the first time, and there are the first signs of war fatigue among those closely associated with the conflict, such as mothers and family members.
