As noted by the editors of The Economist, Ukraine continues to fight for its survival, and the United States has driven itself into a dead end, because it has exhausted all the reserves of aid that could be given to Ukraine.

The US is afraid to take risks for the sake of Ukraine

We have nothing more to give them (Ukraine — ed.) without taking serious risks elsewhere, — said one of the insiders of the publication.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine was able to protect Pokrovsk, but in other areas of the front, Russia is slowly moving forward.

It is important to understand that in Kupyansk in the north, its troops cut Ukrainian formations in two on the Oskil River.

To the south, Russian troops have taken the high ground in Vugledar and its surroundings and are advancing on Kurakhov from two directions. In Kursk, which is inside Russia, Ukraine has lost approximately half of the territory it captured at the beginning of this year, the publication writes.

According to foreign analysts, all this is due to the fact that the Armed Forces are losing experienced soldiers, and the rest of the army is simply exhausted.

Russia also has many problems

We cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation also faced many difficulties against the background of the war against Ukraine.

As you know, in 2025 Moscow intends to spend 33% of its national budget on defense — this will be a serious blow to the enemy's economy.

In addition, it is emphasized that inflation in the Russian Federation is twice the official annual level of more than 8%:

Next year, ordinary Russian families will begin to feel the economic pain for the first time, and there are the first signs of war fatigue among those closely associated with the conflict, such as mothers and family members.