Ukraine has put forward a demand to Russia to start peace talks
Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine wants to see serious intentions from the Russian Federation
The aggressor country, Russia, must first agree to a real ceasefire for at least 30 days in order to talk about the possibility of starting negotiations to end the war.

  • Ukraine is ready for a long-term ceasefire if Russia supports this scenario.
  • The international community demands more significant decisions from Putin.

The statement on this occasion was made by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.

Ukraine once again confirms its readiness for peace negotiations in any format, as soon as we see that Russia is truly ready for a difficult path to peace, and not just for "peaceful populism" or a short-term propaganda ceasefire for the sake of the May 9 parade.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He also stressed that Russian dictator Putin could demonstrate a genuine willingness to engage in peace talks if he would cease fire for at least 30 days.

"If Russia is ready for a 60- or 90-day ceasefire, we are ready too," the Ukrainian diplomat added.

Kyiv still expects real decisions and actions from Moscow, not just empty statements.

According to Szybiga, when the fire truly ceases, negotiations can begin — in any format that brings peace.

