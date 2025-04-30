Ukraine has put forward a demand to Russia to start peace talks

The aggressor country, Russia, must first agree to a real ceasefire for at least 30 days in order to talk about the possibility of starting negotiations to end the war.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is ready for a long-term ceasefire if Russia supports this scenario.
- The international community demands more significant decisions from Putin.
Ukraine wants to see serious intentions from the Russian Federation
The statement on this occasion was made by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga.
He also stressed that Russian dictator Putin could demonstrate a genuine willingness to engage in peace talks if he would cease fire for at least 30 days.
Kyiv still expects real decisions and actions from Moscow, not just empty statements.
According to Szybiga, when the fire truly ceases, negotiations can begin — in any format that brings peace.
