Over the past 24 hours, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out strikes on a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers. Among the attacked enemy targets: the Ryazansky oil refinery, ships, ammunition depots, and a radar station.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — all the details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ryazansky oil refinery was hit — a large-scale fire immediately broke out at the facility.

What is important to understand is that this refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in the aggressor country.

Photo: HUNGARY

The refinery has a processing capacity of about 17 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, which is used to meet the needs of the Russian occupation forces. Share

Moreover, the Russians were unable to protect a small missile boat and a minesweeper at the Kaspiysk base from Ukrainian deep strikes.

It is also indicated that ammunition depots of the Russian army were attacked again — this time loud explosions thundered in the areas of Epifanivka and Rovenki in the TOT of the Luhansk region.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on a material and technical equipment depot in Raihorodka, TOT, Luhansk region, as well as an enemy electronic warfare depot in Dmytrivka, TOT, Donetsk region.

On the night of May 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out an air attack on a coastal technical intelligence post of the Russian FSB in temporarily occupied Mariupol.