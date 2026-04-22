Ukraine hits Russian warship traffic control point

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past two nights, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have carried out powerful attacks on a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor. This time, the defenders hit the enemy's warship movement control point and other targets.

Ukraine has carried out new successful deep strikes

The control point for the movement of warships of the Black Sea Fleet "Streletsky" in Sevastopol (TOT AR Crimea) was hit, the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says. Share

Moreover, Ukrainian troops struck a UAV control point in the areas of the settlements of Korovyakovka and Tyotkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as a Molniya UAV control point in the Dobrolyubivka area of the Kharkiv region.

Powerful attacks were also carried out on the command post of an enemy unit near the settlement of Vyazove, Belgorod Region, Russia.

Enemy command and observation posts near Zatyshne in the Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine and Vysokoye in the Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation were targeted. Share

Against this background, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the concentration of manpower of the Russian invaders in the area of the settlement of Grafske, Donetsk region.