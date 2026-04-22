Ukraine hits Russian warship traffic control point

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past two nights, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have carried out powerful attacks on a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor. This time, the defenders hit the enemy's warship movement control point and other targets.
Points of attention
- Recent operations targeted enemy command posts, observation posts, and concentration of manpower, indicating a strategic approach by Ukrainian troops.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed successful deep strikes on crucial enemy locations, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty.
Ukraine has carried out new successful deep strikes
Moreover, Ukrainian troops struck a UAV control point in the areas of the settlements of Korovyakovka and Tyotkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as a Molniya UAV control point in the Dobrolyubivka area of the Kharkiv region.
Powerful attacks were also carried out on the command post of an enemy unit near the settlement of Vyazove, Belgorod Region, Russia.
Against this background, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the concentration of manpower of the Russian invaders in the area of the settlement of Grafske, Donetsk region.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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