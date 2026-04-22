Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,140 Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of manpower and a UAV control point of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The conflict enters its 1519th day, highlighting the prolonged nature of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
- The use of air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements continue to escalate the intensity of the conflict.
Losses of the Russian army as of April 22, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/22/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,321,450 (+1,140) people
tanks — 11,885 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,436 (+7) units.
artillery systems — 40,516 (+38) units.
MLRS — 1,749 (+0) units.
Air defense means — 1,350 (+0) units.
aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
helicopters — 350 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 251,489 (+1,026) units.
cruise missiles — 4,549 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 90,925 (+162) units.
special equipment — 4,132 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 78 air strikes, dropping 287 guided bombs.
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