Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,140 Russian occupiers
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,140 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 22, 2026
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of manpower and a UAV control point of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The conflict enters its 1519th day, highlighting the prolonged nature of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
  • The use of air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements continue to escalate the intensity of the conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 22, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/22/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,321,450 (+1,140) people

  • tanks — 11,885 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,436 (+7) units.

  • artillery systems — 40,516 (+38) units.

  • MLRS — 1,749 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,350 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 350 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 251,489 (+1,026) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,549 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 90,925 (+162) units.

  • special equipment — 4,132 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 78 air strikes, dropping 287 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 7,067 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,810 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 65 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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