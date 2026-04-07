According to Euronews, Ukraine is indeed ready to join the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite this, President Volodymyr Zelensky's team has not yet received any requests from its allies on this matter.

Ukraine can solve a complex international problem

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he and his team are open to discussing this issue.

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the situation in the Persian Gulf resembles Ukraine's experience in the Black Sea.

The president is referring to the launch of the grain corridor, which worked even despite Russia's attempts to block sea routes.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, Ukraine's approach to solving this problem can combine:

military convoys to escort ships;

drone interception systems;

electronic warfare means;

maritime drones for protection.

Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that, if necessary, even a scenario of partial control over the strait is possible — similar to how it was implemented in the Black Sea.

It's no secret that Ukraine has unique experience in combating drones, primarily Iranian "shaheeds."