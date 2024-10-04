According to the first vice-president of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Volodymyr Horbulin, and the director of the Army, Conversion and Disarmament Research Center, Valentin Badrak, Ukraine is currently close to creating its own long-range missile with a range of up to 700 km.

What is known about the development of Ukrainian long-range missiles

According to scientists, in April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced the launch of new models of Ukrainian missiles into serial production.

rockets

A month before that, Russian sources indicated the existence of a "deep modernization" of the Ukrainian anti-ship missile "Neptune" — then it was about a possible increase in the range of this weapon from 280 km to 400 km.

What is known about the successes of Ukraine in the production of UAVs

According to Volodymyr Horbulin and Valentin Badrak, from 2015 to 2023, the number of developers and manufacturers of drones in Ukraine increased from 30 to 200 enterprises.

They noted that Russia's war against Ukraine since 2014 has caused an "explosive increase" in the number of defense developments and defense production.

In 2015, more than 30 enterprises were engaged in the development and production of unmanned aerial systems (UAVs), and the products of five to seven companies were purchased for the army, while in 2023 their number has already increased to 200

At the beginning of 2024, the Defense Forces had 62 types of unmanned aerial systems, and in August of this year, the commander of the newly created Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vadym Sukharevskyi, announced that there were already 170 types of anti-aircraft defense systems.