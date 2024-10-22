Ukraine is not discussing joining NATO in exchange for territories occupied by Russia — Zelenskyi
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine is not discussing joining NATO in exchange for territories occupied by Russia — Zelenskyi

Ukraine is not discussing joining NATO in exchange for territories occupied by Russia — Zelenskyi
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

During a press conference on October 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine under the leadership of Zelensky does not plan to exchange the occupied territories for membership in NATO.
  • The invitation to the alliance is felt as an important symbol of support in the conditions of war.
  • Zelensky emphasizes the refusal to discuss the exchange of territories on the way to NATO integration.
  • The status of a NATO member has not yet been proposed, although closer cooperation is expected in the future.

Ukraine did not receive offers to exchange territories for joining NATO

Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the invitation should be given during the war.

Second, why am I emphasizing the invitation? Because it is given to the country within internationally recognized borders. And this is a fundamental thing for me: to receive an invitation during the war... It is not just an invitation, but an invitation before the war is over.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The President also emphasized that Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and does not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.

He noted that media reports on this matter may indicate that such ideas are being discussed by some partners unofficially.

We don't discuss it. But I believe that these inclusions in the media are not accidental. Apparently, some partners may have such thoughts. Therefore, they do not directly communicate this issue with me, but through the media, of course, they check its degree. I think everything here depends on the society of Ukraine, - concluded the head of state.

When Ukraine can be invited to NATO — Zelensky's opinion

As already mentioned earlier, on October 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine in the parliament, which consists of 5 main points and 3 secret annexes.

After that, he held meetings with the heads of factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada. During them, they discussed the Victory Plan, international support and Russia's involvement of the DPRK in the war against Ukraine.

During these meetings, Zelensky expressed his hope to receive an invitation to NATO within the next few months.

Despite this, it is important to understand that there is no question of full membership yet.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, North Korean soldiers are already participating in battles on the Kursk sector of the front. In addition, there is a risk of the arrival of several thousand more North Korean troops in the near future.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The NATO Secretary General announced a clear condition for the start of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
NATO
Ukraine should be in a strong position in case of negotiations with Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's entry into NATO. Stefanishyna pointed out an important condition
Ukraine is not going to give up its territories
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This should be resolved. NATO announced a clear condition for Ukraine's accession
Joining NATO is currently not a key goal of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?