Ukraine is not discussing joining NATO in exchange for territories occupied by Russia — Zelenskyi

During a press conference on October 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukraine expects to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.
Points of attention
- Ukraine under the leadership of Zelensky does not plan to exchange the occupied territories for membership in NATO.
- The invitation to the alliance is felt as an important symbol of support in the conditions of war.
- Zelensky emphasizes the refusal to discuss the exchange of territories on the way to NATO integration.
- The status of a NATO member has not yet been proposed, although closer cooperation is expected in the future.
Ukraine did not receive offers to exchange territories for joining NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the invitation should be given during the war.
The President also emphasized that Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and does not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.
He noted that media reports on this matter may indicate that such ideas are being discussed by some partners unofficially.
When Ukraine can be invited to NATO — Zelensky's opinion
As already mentioned earlier, on October 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented the Victory Plan of Ukraine in the parliament, which consists of 5 main points and 3 secret annexes.
After that, he held meetings with the heads of factions and groups in the Verkhovna Rada. During them, they discussed the Victory Plan, international support and Russia's involvement of the DPRK in the war against Ukraine.
During these meetings, Zelensky expressed his hope to receive an invitation to NATO within the next few months.
Despite this, it is important to understand that there is no question of full membership yet.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, North Korean soldiers are already participating in battles on the Kursk sector of the front. In addition, there is a risk of the arrival of several thousand more North Korean troops in the near future.
