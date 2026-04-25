Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia and the US in Azerbaijan

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is willing to hold trilateral talks with Russia and the United States in Azerbaijan. The main thing is that the teams of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agree to this proposal.

Ukraine seeks continuation of peace talks

We shared with the President of Azerbaijan that we are ready for trilateral talks. We have already had such talks in Turkey and with American partners in Switzerland. We are ready for the nearest talks in Azerbaijan if Russia is ready for diplomacy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, during his visit, Kyiv and Baku signed six agreements.

Zelenskyy emphasized that, first of all, it is about strengthening security and increasing trade turnover.

The focus of attention of the parties is security, that is, the defense-industrial complex.

"Ukraine demonstrated resilience during this war against the aggressor and today is sharing its experience. We will develop our cooperation, joint production — these are very important areas that will definitely increase the security of our countries," the head of state emphasized. Share

Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev for the 11 energy packages with which Azerbaijan supported Ukraine, as well as for assistance to Ukrainian children from border areas.