Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia and the US in Azerbaijan

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is willing to hold trilateral talks with Russia and the United States in Azerbaijan. The main thing is that the teams of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agree to this proposal.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for Azerbaijan's support, including energy packages and assistance to Ukrainian children from border areas.
- The willingness of Ukraine to engage in diplomatic discussions in Azerbaijan highlights the country's commitment to seeking peaceful solutions and strengthening alliances in the region.
Ukraine seeks continuation of peace talks
According to the Ukrainian leader, during his visit, Kyiv and Baku signed six agreements.
Zelenskyy emphasized that, first of all, it is about strengthening security and increasing trade turnover.
The focus of attention of the parties is security, that is, the defense-industrial complex.
Against this background, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev for the 11 energy packages with which Azerbaijan supported Ukraine, as well as for assistance to Ukrainian children from border areas.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Додати до обраного
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