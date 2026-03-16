Ukraine is systematically destroying military infrastructure on Russian territory — Ministry of Defense

Ukraine is gradually moving the war to Russian territory, and airstrikes are already being sounded throughout the Russian Federation. The other day, more than 250 air objects were recorded in the Moscow region, which were aimed at the military infrastructure of the aggressor country.

Ukraine is moving the war to the territory of the Russian Federation — Vyskub

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksiy Vyskub.

Ukraine is gradually moving the war to Russian territory, systematically attacking the aggressor's military infrastructure. In response, the Kremlin, in its usual manner, is hysterically and chaotically trying to strike at civilian targets in Ukraine. Share

He recalled that a number of key facilities of the Russian military industry and chemical industry, which ensure the production of missiles, drones, and explosives, have recently been hit.

In particular, Ukraine attacked the Kremniy El plant in Bryansk. The plant, which produced components for missiles and drones, is now considered beyond repair.

There are only two such factories in Russia.

He also noted that the most distant strike was inflicted on the chemical industry enterprise Metafrax Chemicals, located more than 1,500 km from Ukraine in the Perm Territory.

The Deputy Minister noted that while the world's attention is focused on events in the Middle East, air raid warnings are being sounded almost throughout Russia.

While the world's attention is focused on events in the Middle East, something else remains almost unnoticed: air raid warnings are almost constantly heard throughout the Russian Federation, even Moscow has been under constant attack by Ukrainian drones for two days. The capital's authorities are forced to admit this. The Moscow Mayor's Channel reports about the "shooting down" or "interception" of Ukrainian UAVs almost every 10 minutes. Share

Vyskub recalled that, according to statements by the Russian side, over the past two days alone, more than 250 aerial objects targeting military infrastructure have been recorded in the area of the Russian capital, and of the four Moscow airports, only Vnukovo is actually operational.

The war that Russia brought to Ukraine is gradually returning home.

He noted the effective work of the Ukrainian air defense forces and recalled that since 2022, Russia has launched up to 50,000 Shahed drones over Ukraine. At the same time, the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense against them is 80-90%.