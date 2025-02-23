The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko, stated that he and his team are aware of the plans of the aggressor country Russia towards Ukraine and other states at least until 2030.
Points of attention
- The deteriorating condition of nuclear facilities in Russia poses risks not only for the country itself but also for neighboring regions, including Ukraine.
- The aggressive production plans of the Russian Federation for artillery ammunition and long-range missiles could have significant implications for regional security.
Ukraine knows about Russia's plans
According to Ivashchenko, the aggressor country has already encountered technical problems in the maintenance, as well as in the safety of nuclear weapons.
What is important to understand is that this applies not only to military atomic energy, but also to peaceful atomic energy.
The head of the NSR draws attention to the fact that there is talk about the unsatisfactory condition of nuclear plants, in particular, the Leningrad NPP, which has recently had 7 technical malfunctions that could lead to a large-scale disaster.
Ivashchenko officially warned that the Russian Federation plans to produce over 7 million artillery ammunition and large-caliber mines this year.
It is worth noting that this is much more than all European countries produce.
In 2025, the aggressor country plans to produce about 3,000 long-range missiles.
