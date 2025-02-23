The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko, stated that he and his team are aware of the plans of the aggressor country Russia towards Ukraine and other states at least until 2030.

Ukraine knows about Russia's plans

According to Ivashchenko, the aggressor country has already encountered technical problems in the maintenance, as well as in the safety of nuclear weapons.

What is important to understand is that this applies not only to military atomic energy, but also to peaceful atomic energy.

The head of the NSR draws attention to the fact that there is talk about the unsatisfactory condition of nuclear plants, in particular, the Leningrad NPP, which has recently had 7 technical malfunctions that could lead to a large-scale disaster.

This also applies to new energy facilities operated with the participation of the Russian Federation, in particular, the Belarusian nuclear power plant, where there have been many technical outages and breakdowns, which may have consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for the countries of the region. Share

Ivashchenko officially warned that the Russian Federation plans to produce over 7 million artillery ammunition and large-caliber mines this year.

It is worth noting that this is much more than all European countries produce.