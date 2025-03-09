"Ukraine may not survive in any case". Trump made a statement regarding US aid

US President Donald Trump, in response to the remark that Ukraine may not survive without American aid, stated that Ukraine "may not survive anyway."
Points of attention
- Donald Trump questions Ukraine's survival without American aid and shares his views on the geopolitical situation.
- Trump expresses support for concluding a rare earth minerals deal with Ukraine, emphasizing potential agreements in this area.
- The dynamics between Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin are highlighted, showcasing varying perspectives on political relationships and aid.
Trump made a statement regarding US aid to Ukraine
The journalist asked Trump if he was happy that the US had stopped aid and Ukraine might not survive.
Asked whether he expected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return and the rare earth minerals deal to be signed, Trump said: "Yes, I think it will happen."
The host asked if Ukraine was really rich in rare earth minerals, to which the US president said: "Yes, I checked it."
He also claims that he "was very tough on Russia — tougher than anyone else."
At the same time, Trump later noted that he gets along well with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Trump also said that Zelenskyy "took money" from the United States under Joe Biden as easily "as candy from a child."
