Ukraine not to win war against Russia without partners aid, Zelenskyy says

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy moted of allies to the fact that the time has come when Ukraine should finally receive all the necessary weapons to defeat the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The need for mobilisation in Ukraine is felt in war conditions because this issue is vital for the country's defence.
- Putin's regime can continue its war of aggression against Ukraine until the whole world stops it.
- Together with Germany, Ukraine can ensure the blackout of Russian terror and contribute to the establishment of real peace in the region.
Ukraine will not be able to win the war without the help of its partners
The president made this statement during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again explained the need for mobilisation.
Why the world has not yet been able to stop Russia
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the international community must finally face the truth and admit that it is it that enables the Putin regime to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine.
He also added that Kyiv and its allies should do everything possible to "ensure a blackout for Russian terror, to bring the possibility of real peace out of the blackout."
