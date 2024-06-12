Ukraine not to win war against Russia without partners aid, Zelenskyy says

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy moted of allies to the fact that the time has come when Ukraine should finally receive all the necessary weapons to defeat the Russian army.

Ukraine will not be able to win the war without the help of its partners

The president made this statement during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Question: isn't it time for our partners to give us all those weapons so we can throw out the Russians? Come on! — emphasised the Ukrainian leader.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again explained the need for mobilisation.

I am looking at this entirely soberly because the mobilisation is due to the state of war—it has been due to the state of war since the first day. Of course, this issue exists in society. It is not the first day of war. But if we want to preserve our state, we must defend it. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Why the world has not yet been able to stop Russia

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the international community must finally face the truth and admit that it is it that enables the Putin regime to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine.

As soon as Russia's ability to terrorise its neighbors will be limited, Russia will finally be forced to look for a way to real peace, because this is Putin's key advantage — missile strikes, glide bombs, kamikaze drones, — emphasized the president of Ukraine.

He also added that Kyiv and its allies should do everything possible to "ensure a blackout for Russian terror, to bring the possibility of real peace out of the blackout."