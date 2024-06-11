Zelenskyy: Ukraine plans to build up to 1 GW of flexible generation

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine, with the help of its allies, is determined to build up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of gas-fired power generation this year and another 4 gigawatts in the coming years.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation's strikes had consequences for Ukraine's energy industry, causing the loss of more than half of its electricity production.
- Leaders in the field of flexible gas generation are European and German companies.
- The Ukrainian authorities plan to build another 4 GW of generation in the coming years to strengthen the energy industry.
- The priority of the Ukrainian authorities is to strengthen the energy supply after the Russian terrorist attacks.
Zelenskyy shared the new plans of the Ukrainian government
He announced the new details during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 opening.
The head of state noted that one of the elements for the normal functioning of Ukraine's energy industry is high, efficient, decentralised, manoeuvrable gas generation.
What is important to understand is that it is already able to solve the problem of energy shortage today, and tomorrow, it will be transferred to water to balance the new "green" energy.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grim?
On June 5, the Financial Times wrote that during the period of full-scale war, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation destroyed more than half of the electricity production, and Ukraine's generation fell from 55 to 20 GW.
According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, the consequences of Russian attacks on the country's energy sector are long-term, which means that savings will be part of Ukrainians' everyday lives for the next few years.
PM Denys Shmyhal emphasised that the current priority is to strengthen the energy sector after the Russian terrorist attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-