Zelenskyy: Ukraine plans to build up to 1 GW of flexible generation

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine, with the help of its allies, is determined to build up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of gas-fired power generation this year and another 4 gigawatts in the coming years.

Zelenskyy shared the new plans of the Ukrainian government

He announced the new details during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 opening.

The head of state noted that one of the elements for the normal functioning of Ukraine's energy industry is high, efficient, decentralised, manoeuvrable gas generation.

What is important to understand is that it is already able to solve the problem of energy shortage today, and tomorrow, it will be transferred to water to balance the new "green" energy.

European and, in particular, German companies are technological leaders in this field. We have a clear plan to build up to 1 gigawatt of capacity this year and another 4 gigawatts in the coming years. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is known about the consequences of the Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grim?

On June 5, the Financial Times wrote that during the period of full-scale war, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation destroyed more than half of the electricity production, and Ukraine's generation fell from 55 to 20 GW.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's domestic electricity production was about 55 GW, one of the largest in Europe. This production capacity has now fallen below 20 GW due to shelling and the Russian occupation, which put the power plants out of order, British journalists noted. Share

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, the consequences of Russian attacks on the country's energy sector are long-term, which means that savings will be part of Ukrainians' everyday lives for the next few years.