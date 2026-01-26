Ukraine plans to produce over 7 million drones in 2026 — Ministry of Defense

Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Boev said that in 2026, Ukraine plans to produce more than seven million drones.

Ukraine has ambitious plans for drone production by 2026

Boev revealed Ukraine's key defense priorities for the current year during a speech at the OFDEF conference, which is dedicated to coordinating defense support for Kyiv from partner states.

In the field of unmanned systems, Ukraine plans to produce over 7 million drones by 2026. Unmanned technologies have become the basis of asymmetric defense and have allowed for the creation of a strike zone up to 20 kilometers deep. The next goal is to expand this zone to 100 kilometers.

The Deputy Minister named air defense and missile defense systems, as well as missiles for them, domestically produced drones, and long-range artillery ammunition as key priorities for the current year.

After the start of a full-scale war, Ukraine significantly increased the production of weapons and the introduction of the latest technologies, which are already being used at the front. Share

We will remind you that the share of weapons, equipment, and ammunition contracted by the Defense Procurement Agency from Ukrainian manufacturers increased from 46% to 82% compared to the previous year.