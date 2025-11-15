Ukraine prepares for historic agreement with France

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine is preparing very important agreements with France and Greece. The main goal is to strengthen air defense and the energy sector, respectively.
Points of attention
- The upcoming agreements with France and Greece are indicative of Ukraine's proactive approach to fortifying its national defense and ensuring energy security through enhanced collaborations with strategic partners.
- Details of the agreements are yet to be disclosed, with President Zelenskyy scheduled to visit Greece and France to finalize the deals, demonstrating the importance of these partnerships for Ukraine's geopolitical stance.
Ukraine will sign new agreements with allies
As the head of state noted, recently the Nordic and Baltic countries announced the provision of an additional $500 million — they became part of the PURL program for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.
In addition, it is noted that official Kyiv is already preparing an energy agreement with Greece.
According to the Ukrainian leader, this will make it possible to maximally expand the scenarios for gas supplies to Ukraine for this winter and in the strategic perspective."
So far, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not disclosed the details of the announced agreements.
According to preliminary data, the head of state plans to travel to Greece on November 16, and the next day to France.
Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed that his country would provide Ukraine with air defense assistance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-