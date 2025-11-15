Ukraine prepares for historic agreement with France

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine is preparing very important agreements with France and Greece. The main goal is to strengthen air defense and the energy sector, respectively.

Ukraine will sign new agreements with allies

As the head of state noted, recently the Nordic and Baltic countries announced the provision of an additional $500 million — they became part of the PURL program for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

We are also preparing the supply of other strong air defense systems, strengthening our aviation — we are preparing a strong agreement with France, and in the near future we will finalize it, I am sure, our — historic agreement. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, it is noted that official Kyiv is already preparing an energy agreement with Greece.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this will make it possible to maximally expand the scenarios for gas supplies to Ukraine for this winter and in the strategic perspective."

So far, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not disclosed the details of the announced agreements.

According to preliminary data, the head of state plans to travel to Greece on November 16, and the next day to France.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed that his country would provide Ukraine with air defense assistance.