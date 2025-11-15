Ukraine prepares for historic agreement with France
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine prepares for historic agreement with France

Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine will sign new agreements with allies
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine is preparing very important agreements with France and Greece. The main goal is to strengthen air defense and the energy sector, respectively.

Points of attention

  • The upcoming agreements with France and Greece are indicative of Ukraine's proactive approach to fortifying its national defense and ensuring energy security through enhanced collaborations with strategic partners.
  • Details of the agreements are yet to be disclosed, with President Zelenskyy scheduled to visit Greece and France to finalize the deals, demonstrating the importance of these partnerships for Ukraine's geopolitical stance.

Ukraine will sign new agreements with allies

As the head of state noted, recently the Nordic and Baltic countries announced the provision of an additional $500 million — they became part of the PURL program for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

We are also preparing the supply of other strong air defense systems, strengthening our aviation — we are preparing a strong agreement with France, and in the near future we will finalize it, I am sure, our — historic agreement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, it is noted that official Kyiv is already preparing an energy agreement with Greece.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this will make it possible to maximally expand the scenarios for gas supplies to Ukraine for this winter and in the strategic perspective."

So far, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not disclosed the details of the announced agreements.

According to preliminary data, the head of state plans to travel to Greece on November 16, and the next day to France.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed that his country would provide Ukraine with air defense assistance.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 15, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Death toll from Russian strikes in Kyiv rises
Kyiv City Military Administration
The death toll in Kyiv has risen to seven people
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea sharply reduced the supply of shells to Russia — what happened?
North Korea will not be able to help Russia as before

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?