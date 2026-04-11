Ukraine reacted to Moldova's decision to withdraw from the CIS

The Ukrainian government welcomes Moldova's decision to withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). It is important to understand that this happened after official Chisinau completed the internal procedures for this process.
Points of attention
- The completion of Moldova's withdrawal from the CIS is seen as a step towards strengthening regional security, enhancing bilateral partnership, and aligning with EU aspirations.
- Consolidation of efforts between Ukraine and Moldova is expected to contribute positively to regional security and further development of their partnership.
Moldova leaves the CIS
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine made a statement on this matter.
According to Ukrainian diplomats, the decrees of Moldovan leader Maia Sandu on withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States have already come into effect.
The Foreign Ministry also once again reminded that Ukraine supports the intention of its allies to distance themselves from post-Soviet formats of cooperation.
In addition, the diplomatic department noted that Kyiv is also systematically and consistently severing all outdated legal ties with Moscow.
First of all, it is about completing the process of withdrawing from 116 long-inactive de facto agreements concluded within the CIS.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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