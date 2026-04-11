Ukraine reacted to Moldova's decision to withdraw from the CIS

The Ukrainian government welcomes Moldova's decision to withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). It is important to understand that this happened after official Chisinau completed the internal procedures for this process.

Moldova leaves the CIS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine made a statement on this matter.

According to Ukrainian diplomats, the decrees of Moldovan leader Maia Sandu on withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States have already come into effect.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the completion of the internal procedures of the Republic of Moldova's withdrawal from the CIS. This sovereign decision reflects Moldova's consistent and legitimate foreign policy priorities on its path to the EU, as well as its desire to strengthen sovereignty and independence in light of regional and global security threats. Share

The Foreign Ministry also once again reminded that Ukraine supports the intention of its allies to distance themselves from post-Soviet formats of cooperation.

In addition, the diplomatic department noted that Kyiv is also systematically and consistently severing all outdated legal ties with Moscow.

First of all, it is about completing the process of withdrawing from 116 long-inactive de facto agreements concluded within the CIS.