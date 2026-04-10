Ukraine received a new batch of Patriot missiles

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently received a new batch of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems.

New Patriot missiles already in Ukraine

As of now, partners are transferring missiles for the Patriots. In particular, a new batch arrived these days. And we continue to work with all partners to ensure air defense. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he does not yet see any signs that Russia is ready to end the war.

Against this background, Zelensky warned that Ukraine will have a very difficult time until September:

If Russia chooses the path of de-escalation, then I believe that there will be a trilateral meeting. And they will try to hold it in April, May or June. I think these are key months for them. And I think that it will be very difficult for us until September. Share

According to the head of state, the problem also lies in the fact that US President Donald Trump's team may significantly increase pressure on Ukraine to end the war before the elections in the United States.