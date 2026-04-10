Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently received a new batch of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems.
Points of attention
- The looming US elections may intensify pressure on Ukraine to resolve the conflict with Russia, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.
- The possibility of a trilateral meeting in the coming months raises hopes for potential de-escalation, but uncertainties persist regarding the timeline and outcome.
New Patriot missiles already in Ukraine
According to the head of state, he does not yet see any signs that Russia is ready to end the war.
Against this background, Zelensky warned that Ukraine will have a very difficult time until September:
According to the head of state, the problem also lies in the fact that US President Donald Trump's team may significantly increase pressure on Ukraine to end the war before the elections in the United States.
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