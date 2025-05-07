Ukraine received a new military aid package from Germany — what was included

Germany has transferred another package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes ammunition and missiles, small arms, demining equipment, and more.
Points of attention
- Germany has delivered a new military aid package to Ukraine, comprising a variety of equipment and materials such as ammunition, missiles, small arms, and demining vehicles.
- The updated list of transferred items includes mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, wheeled howitzers, air defense systems missiles, and artillery ammunition.
Ukraine received a new package of military aid from Germany
The list of transferred equipment and materials was updated on the day the new German government was formed.
The list includes, in particular, 66 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAP), 4 kinetic protection vehicles, 3 Zuzana-2 wheeled howitzers (a project jointly funded with Denmark and Norway).
Also transmitted:
missiles for IRIS-T SLM air defense systems;
ammunition for LEOPARD-2 main battle tanks,
almost 40 thousand rounds for the GEPARD self-propelled guns,
27 thousand 155 mm artillery ammunition;
1,000 122 mm artillery shells.
In addition, 70 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts; 150 armed HF-1 drones; 20 ground drones.
The following were also delivered to Ukraine:
6 Bergepanzer-2 vehicles with spare parts,
4 WISENT-1 demining machines with spare parts;
2 plows for demining;
41 ground-based radar surveillance stations;
as well as dozens of laser rangefinders, infrared binoculars, diving scooters, and border guard vehicles.
The package includes RGW 90 anti-tank guns, G3 and MK 556 assault rifles. The Ukrainian defenders also received harnesses and sleeping bags, etc.
