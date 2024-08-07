Ukraine received more than 100 billion euros in aid from the EU
Ukraine received more than 100 billion euros in aid from the EU
Source:  Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine has received almost $108 billion in support from the EU countries since the beginning of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

 

  • The European Union continues to support Ukraine and provides new large-scale financial assistance in the form of grants and loans.
  • Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the EU will support Ukraine as much as it needs to win the war for survival.
  • The Ukrainian authorities fulfilled the necessary conditions and reforms provided for in the Ukrainian Reform Plan, thus receiving financial support from the EU.

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine

The EU has supported Ukraine since the first day of Russia's aggressive war. With our member states, we have provided almost €108 billion in support.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

Von der Leyen also emphasized that Ukraine will win this war for survival and "the EU will support Ukraine and its people as long as necessary."

The EU will provide Ukraine with new large-scale financial assistance

Ukraine will receive 4.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance in the form of grants and loans. It is important to understand that this will take place within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program.

At the official level, the decision was approved by the Council of the European Union on August 6.

Today, the Council adopted an implementation decision, allowing the first payment of almost 4.2 billion euros to be made under the Ukraine Facility. This decision supports the macro-financial stability of Ukraine and the functioning of its state administration, the statement says.

The Hungarian Presidency of the Council also draws attention to the fact that, as of today, the Ukrainian authorities have fulfilled the necessary conditions and reforms provided for in the Ukrainian Reform Plan (Ukraine Plan) in order to receive funds.

Importantly, these reforms include:

  • public finance management,

  • management of state enterprises,

  • business environment,

  • energy,

  • demining

A few months ago, the Council of the EU officially confirmed that the Ukrainian plan meets the prerequisites necessary for Ukraine to receive up to 50 billion euros of support under the Ukraine Facility

