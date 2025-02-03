Ukraine received only half of the promised aid from the US during 2024
Ukraine received only half of the promised aid from the US during 2024

Armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Source:  Reuters

According to American officials, during 2024, Ukraine received only half of the promised annual military assistance from the United States.

Points of attention

  • During 2024, Ukraine faced delays in receiving half of the annual military aid promised by the United States.
  • Internal political disputes in the US Congress contributed to the delays in delivering the assistance to Ukraine.
  • Ukraine had received only 30% of the armored vehicles promised by early December 2024, highlighting significant shortcomings in aid delivery.
  • The differences between Democrats and Republicans concerning the amount and terms of support led to serious delays in passing aid packages, affecting Ukraine's assistance.
  • Former Deputy Spokesperson for the Pentagon Chief indicated that the Biden administration might not fully implement the approved aid funding from Congress in 2024.

What is known about Ukraine not receiving half of the US promised military aid in 2024?

According to two congressional aides, a U.S. official and a lawmaker who briefed us on the data, only about half of the total had been delivered by November. in dollars, which the US promised to allocate in 2024 from American reserves, the authors of the material emphasize.

As of early December 2024, Ukraine had received only 30% of armored vehicles.

The US transferred only half of the promised aid to Ukraine in 2024
Bradley infantry fighting vehicle

In 2024, U.S. aid to Ukraine faced significant delays due to internal political disputes in Congress. Differences between Democrats and Republicans over the amount and terms of support led to serious delays in the adoption of aid packages.

In early January 2025, former deputy spokesperson for the Pentagon chief, Sabrina Singh, stated that the administration of the 46th US President, Joe Biden, would not have time to implement the entire amount within the framework of the aid funding approved by Congress in 2024.

What Trump says

Current US President Donald Trump has stated that his administration is holding negotiations with both Ukraine and Russia.

"We are dealing with Ukraine and Russia, we have meetings and negotiations scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia. I think the discussions are going well," Trump stressed.

The US president previously said his administration had already held "very serious" discussions with Russia. He also noted that together with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, they could "do something significant soon" to end the war.

Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that the United States is interested in holding elections in Ukraine by the end of the year, especially if a ceasefire with Russia is reached.

At the same time, Ukrainian President's advisor Dmytro Lytvyn criticized such an idea, stating that "if the Kellogg plan is simply a ceasefire and elections, then it is a failed plan, and Putin will not be intimidated by these two things."

