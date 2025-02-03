According to American officials, during 2024, Ukraine received only half of the promised annual military assistance from the United States.

According to two congressional aides, a U.S. official and a lawmaker who briefed us on the data, only about half of the total had been delivered by November. in dollars, which the US promised to allocate in 2024 from American reserves, the authors of the material emphasize. Share

As of early December 2024, Ukraine had received only 30% of armored vehicles.

In 2024, U.S. aid to Ukraine faced significant delays due to internal political disputes in Congress. Differences between Democrats and Republicans over the amount and terms of support led to serious delays in the adoption of aid packages.

In early January 2025, former deputy spokesperson for the Pentagon chief, Sabrina Singh, stated that the administration of the 46th US President, Joe Biden, would not have time to implement the entire amount within the framework of the aid funding approved by Congress in 2024.

What Trump says

Current US President Donald Trump has stated that his administration is holding negotiations with both Ukraine and Russia.

"We are dealing with Ukraine and Russia, we have meetings and negotiations scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia. I think the discussions are going well," Trump stressed. Share

The US president previously said his administration had already held "very serious" discussions with Russia. He also noted that together with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, they could "do something significant soon" to end the war.

Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that the United States is interested in holding elections in Ukraine by the end of the year, especially if a ceasefire with Russia is reached.

At the same time, Ukrainian President's advisor Dmytro Lytvyn criticized such an idea, stating that "if the Kellogg plan is simply a ceasefire and elections, then it is a failed plan, and Putin will not be intimidated by these two things."