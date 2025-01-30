Ukraine received short-range MANPADS with missiles from Lithuania
Category
World
Publication date

Ukraine received short-range MANPADS with missiles from Lithuania

Lithuanian MOD
short-range MANPADS
Читати українською

On January 30, Lithuania transferred short-range portable anti-aircraft missile systems with missiles to the Ukrainian army.

Points of attention

  • Lithuania transferred short-range portable anti-aircraft missile systems with missiles to the Ukrainian army, enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russian aggression.
  • Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth over 767 million euros, with total support exceeding one and a half billion euros.
  • The military assistance from Lithuania includes domestically produced drones, aiming to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities and support various urgent needs in defense.
  • Lithuania will continue to provide ongoing support to Ukraine through international funds, soldier training, and initiatives to enhance Ukraine's defense industry, including financing weapons produced in Ukraine.
  • The recent aid package from Lithuania to Ukraine also included drones of Lithuanian manufacture, highlighting the continued effort to bolster Ukraine's military defenses with advanced equipment like thermal imagers and telescopic handlers.

Lithuania provided new military assistance to Ukraine

This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense on the social network X.

Lithuania continues to provide vital support to Ukraine's defense. A new shipment of modern man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems has arrived in Ukraine, strengthening its ability to resist Russia's brutal aggression.

A press release on the website of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, quoted by Delfi, also notes that this year the main areas of support for Ukraine are urgent needs — air defense, ammunition, drones — with the simultaneous development of the Lithuanian defense industry.

Lithuania is also expected to support the Ukrainian defense industry by financing weapons produced in Ukraine.

In addition, it is planned that Lithuania will continue to contribute to the Demining Coalition, which it leads together with Iceland, as well as to other Coalitions of Forces of which it is a member.

Lithuania is expected to provide military support through international funds, collective initiatives, and will continue training Ukrainian soldiers and rehabilitating wounded soldiers.

According to the department, since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth over 767 million euros. Lithuania's total support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded one and a half billion euros.

Lithuania transfers drones of its own production to Ukraine

On January 20, Lithuania handed over a new aid package to Ukraine, which included Lithuanian-made drones.

It is noted that Lithuanian trucks with military aid have already arrived in Ukraine.

Continuing to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities, we delivered thousands of drones from Lithuanian manufacturers, as well as thermal imagers and five-ton telescopic handlers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones — the first tranche has been agreed
Rustem Umerov
Lithuania
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania reported good news for Ukraine against the background of the events in Syria
In Lithuania, they believe that Russia can be defeated
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania to invest in production of Ukrainian drone missile "Palyanytsya"
Denis Shmyhal
Shmyhal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?