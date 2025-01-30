Ukraine received short-range MANPADS with missiles from Lithuania

On January 30, Lithuania transferred short-range portable anti-aircraft missile systems with missiles to the Ukrainian army.

Lithuania provided new military assistance to Ukraine

This was reported by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense on the social network X.

Lithuania continues to provide vital support to Ukraine's defense. A new shipment of modern man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems has arrived in Ukraine, strengthening its ability to resist Russia's brutal aggression. Share

🇱🇹🇺🇦 Lithuania continues to deliver vital support to Ukraine’s defence. A new delivery of advanced portable air defence systems with missiles has reached Ukraine, strengthening its ability to counter Russia’s brutal aggression.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/Ur2n7hWTNI — Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) January 30, 2025

A press release on the website of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, quoted by Delfi, also notes that this year the main areas of support for Ukraine are urgent needs — air defense, ammunition, drones — with the simultaneous development of the Lithuanian defense industry.

Lithuania is also expected to support the Ukrainian defense industry by financing weapons produced in Ukraine.

In addition, it is planned that Lithuania will continue to contribute to the Demining Coalition, which it leads together with Iceland, as well as to other Coalitions of Forces of which it is a member.

Lithuania is expected to provide military support through international funds, collective initiatives, and will continue training Ukrainian soldiers and rehabilitating wounded soldiers. Share

According to the department, since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth over 767 million euros. Lithuania's total support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded one and a half billion euros.

Lithuania transfers drones of its own production to Ukraine

On January 20, Lithuania handed over a new aid package to Ukraine, which included Lithuanian-made drones.

It is noted that Lithuanian trucks with military aid have already arrived in Ukraine.