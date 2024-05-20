Ukraine receives new UK military aid package
Ukraine
UK Ministry of Defence
Great Britain
British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced transferring a new military aid package to Ukraine.

What was included in the new aid package for Ukraine from Britain

In particular, the military package included one million ammunition, 80 missiles for air defence systems, 20 BvS 10 amphibious armoured personnel carriers.

The world cannot wait. Ukraine needs our intervention so that it has everything it needs to resist Putin. That's what Great Britain did today.

Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps

British Defence Secretary

The supply also included drones, four thousand units of military equipment, and 20 demining systems. In addition, Britain intends to send 20 more missiles for air defence systems to Ukraine by the end of May.

"Since we increased our funding for Ukraine to £3 billion three weeks ago, the UK has rapidly transferred a significant amount of equipment and ammunition to Ukraine," the minister said in a statement.

The day before, Grant Shapps confirmed on the air of the Sky News channel that the British weapons transferred to Kyiv were used to attack military facilities in Crimea because it is an integral part of Ukraine.

He also called on Germany and other allies of Ukraine to allow Kyiv to strike targets on the annexed peninsula.

Shapps urges Scholtz to hand over Taurus missiles to Ukraine

I would like to see all our partners, including Germany, who really have the ability to provide such long-range weapons, but do not allow them to be used in Crimea, which is part of Ukraine. I think that this is what should happen in the first place, emphasised the UK Secretary of Defence.

He said Great Britain was the first to transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. It allowed them to strike strategic objects of the aggressor country on the territory of occupied Crimea.

