Ukraine receives new UK military aid package

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced transferring a new military aid package to Ukraine.
What was included in the new aid package for Ukraine from Britain
In particular, the military package included one million ammunition, 80 missiles for air defence systems, 20 BvS 10 amphibious armoured personnel carriers.
The supply also included drones, four thousand units of military equipment, and 20 demining systems. In addition, Britain intends to send 20 more missiles for air defence systems to Ukraine by the end of May.
The day before, Grant Shapps confirmed on the air of the Sky News channel that the British weapons transferred to Kyiv were used to attack military facilities in Crimea because it is an integral part of Ukraine.
He also called on Germany and other allies of Ukraine to allow Kyiv to strike targets on the annexed peninsula.
Shapps urges Scholtz to hand over Taurus missiles to Ukraine
He said Great Britain was the first to transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. It allowed them to strike strategic objects of the aggressor country on the territory of occupied Crimea.
