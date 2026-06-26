Ukraine reduced gasoline production in Russia by 25%

According to Reuters calculations, gasoline production in the aggressor country last week decreased by a quarter compared to the average daily figure in June 2025.

Russia's problems are getting more serious

According to insiders, the Russian authorities are considering importing fuel due to the shortage caused by Ukrainian attacks on oil refining infrastructure.

Thus, during a meeting chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the import of gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as state subsidies to contain prices on the domestic market, were discussed.

Putin's team can no longer ignore the fact that supply disruptions, sales restrictions, and rising gas prices have already been recorded in a number of regions.

One of the possible steps the authorities could take is a complete ban on the export of diesel fuel in order to provide the domestic market with the necessary volumes.

According to Novak, the situation remains complex, although the government claims it is under control.

The shortage is particularly acute in occupied Crimea. In some areas, restrictions have been imposed on fuel sales, public transport and some municipal services have been reduced.