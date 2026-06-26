Ukraine reduced gasoline production in Russia by 25%
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukraine reduced gasoline production in Russia by 25%

Ukraine reduced gasoline production in Russia by 25%
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters calculations, gasoline production in the aggressor country last week decreased by a quarter compared to the average daily figure in June 2025.

Points of attention

  • In early June, seaborne exports of petroleum products from Russia decreased by approximately 15%.
  • The most difficult situation is currently being recorded in Crimea.

Russia's problems are getting more serious

According to insiders, the Russian authorities are considering importing fuel due to the shortage caused by Ukrainian attacks on oil refining infrastructure.

Thus, during a meeting chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the import of gasoline and diesel fuel, as well as state subsidies to contain prices on the domestic market, were discussed.

Putin's team can no longer ignore the fact that supply disruptions, sales restrictions, and rising gas prices have already been recorded in a number of regions.

One of the possible steps the authorities could take is a complete ban on the export of diesel fuel in order to provide the domestic market with the necessary volumes.

According to Novak, the situation remains complex, although the government claims it is under control.

The shortage is particularly acute in occupied Crimea. In some areas, restrictions have been imposed on fuel sales, public transport and some municipal services have been reduced.

Russia has previously imposed restrictions on the export of gasoline and aviation fuel, and now, for the first time, is seriously discussing the possibility of importing petroleum products to cover the domestic deficit.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hit Russia's largest ground-based satellite communications complex
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"Dubna" under attack from the SOU - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Deepstrike over 1200 km. Defense forces attacked the only helium plant in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's June 24th Deep Strikes — What's Affected in Russia and on TOT
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
LSR soldiers destroyed 6 key gas distribution stations in the Russian Federation — video
LSR's new operation against Gazprom - how it happened

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?