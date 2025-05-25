Ukraine rescues 303 more Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity
On May 25, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that another 303 Ukrainian defense personnel had returned from Russian captivity as part of a large-scale "1,000-for-1,000" exchange.

Points of attention

  • The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reports that all 303 defenders freed are men from different military branches and regions, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to rescuing its defenders.
  • This successful prisoner exchange highlights Ukraine's dedication to bringing back its servicemen and providing them with the support they need to reintegrate into society.

303 Ukrainian defenders at home. The third part of the 1000-for-1000 exchange, which was agreed upon in Turkey, has been completed.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that on May 25, soldiers of our army, National Guard, State Border Service, and State Special Transport Service are returning home.

Thank you to the team that worked around the clock to make this exchange a success. We will definitely return each and every one of you from Russian captivity!

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) reports that all 303 defenders liberated today are men, representatives of the ranks of privates and non-commissioned officers.

In addition, it is noted that the rescued soldiers defended Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions, and in Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

70 defenders of Mariupol are returning home.

The liberated defenders will receive all necessary medical care and rehabilitation, as well as all due payments of monetary support for the time spent in captivity and one-time material assistance. Ukraine will ensure the reintegration of the liberated into society after prolonged isolation in Russian captivity.

