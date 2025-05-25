Ukraine rescues 303 more Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity

On May 25, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that another 303 Ukrainian defense personnel had returned from Russian captivity as part of a large-scale "1,000-for-1,000" exchange.

Large-scale prisoner exchange successfully completed

303 Ukrainian defenders at home. The third part of the 1000-for-1000 exchange, which was agreed upon in Turkey, has been completed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that on May 25, soldiers of our army, National Guard, State Border Service, and State Special Transport Service are returning home.

Thank you to the team that worked around the clock to make this exchange a success. We will definitely return each and every one of you from Russian captivity!

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) reports that all 303 defenders liberated today are men, representatives of the ranks of privates and non-commissioned officers.

In addition, it is noted that the rescued soldiers defended Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions, and in Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

70 defenders of Mariupol are returning home.