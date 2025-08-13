Ukraine rescues another large group of children from TOT

Another group of Ukrainian children was saved from Russian occupation as part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA and thanks to the assistance of Save Ukraine.

Ukraine rescues another group of children from occupation

They are all safe now, but each of them has endured the difficult experience of life under occupation: humiliation, fear, isolation, and intimidation.

Five-year-old Denis witnessed his mother die and his father lose his legs in a drone attack. Now he asks every day when his mother will return, because his family still doesn't dare to tell him the truth.

Because the guardians of Marina, Kolya, and Artem refused to provide them with Russian documents, the occupiers threatened to take the children away. Therefore, for years, they hardly left their homes so as not to come into the Russians' sight.

The mother of 11-year-old Vova and 15-year-old Olya, despite everything, raised her children as Ukrainians, and the occupation of their hometown did not prevent this. Even in a Russian school, the children sang the Ukrainian anthem, despite the danger.

Olena and her 4-year-old daughter lived on a mined street. People were constantly dying from landmines. Even going to the store was dangerous. In addition, Olena was afraid that the Smerch unit, which identified pro-Ukrainian people, would come out to find her, and then they would disappear.

Finally, they are all safe. Some of these children hugged their families for the first time in years of separation. All those rescued are now receiving assistance with psychological rehabilitation, paperwork, housing, and educational placement. Share

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA: