Ukraine returns 10 more children abducted by Russia

Save Ukraine rescued 10 more children from the occupation, including 7 from a large family.
What is known about the return of children to Ukraine
The head of the Save Ukraine Foundation, Mykola Kuleba, reported the rescue of 10 more children from the Russian occupation, including 7 from a large family. The youngest child is 9 months old.
According to him, the family had to walk 2.5 km of the humanitarian corridor. This transition was very difficult for them: the little one cried, was nervous, and the grandmother, whose health deteriorated sharply, had to be carried in a wheelchair.
What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Crippled Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
