Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of dead from Russia
Ukraine
Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of dead from Russia

Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
a thousand bodies
On January 29, 1,000 bodies (remains) of the dead were returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian defenders.

Today, repatriation measures took place, as part of which 1,000 bodies (remains) of the dead were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian defenders.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of Ukraine, will take all necessary measures aimed at identifying the repatriated deceased.

Repatriation measures were implemented as a result of the joint work of representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

Return of bodies

The headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Special thanks to the personnel of the civil-military cooperation structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports repatriated deceased persons to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the bodies of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination in the system of the Ministry of Health.

