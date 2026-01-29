Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of dead from Russia

On January 29, 1,000 bodies (remains) of the dead were returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian defenders.

Ukraine returns a thousand bodies of dead from Russia

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of Ukraine, will take all necessary measures aimed at identifying the repatriated deceased. Share

Repatriation measures were implemented as a result of the joint work of representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

Return of bodies

The headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.