Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of dead from Russia

On January 29, 1,000 bodies (remains) of the dead were returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian defenders.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has returned 1,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders from Russia as part of repatriation measures.
- The joint work of various Ukrainian structures enabled the successful repatriation and the ongoing identification of the deceased.
- Law enforcement investigators and expert institutions of Ukraine are working together to identify the repatriated deceased.
Ukraine returns a thousand bodies of dead from Russia
Today, repatriation measures took place, as part of which 1,000 bodies (remains) of the dead were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian defenders.
Repatriation measures were implemented as a result of the joint work of representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.
The headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Special thanks to the personnel of the civil-military cooperation structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports repatriated deceased persons to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the bodies of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination in the system of the Ministry of Health.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-