Ukraine returns 522 bodies of dead from Russia

As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 522 deceased were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

Russia returns 522 bodies of dead to Ukraine

The bodies were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identification of the repatriated bodies. Share

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross.