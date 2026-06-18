Ukraine returns 522 bodies of dead from Russia

As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 522 deceased were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and Russia have collaborated in repatriating 522 bodies of the deceased, with 522 bodies already returned to Ukraine for examination and identification.
- The repatriation process involved various structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine, including the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, and other key agencies.
Russia returns 522 bodies of dead to Ukraine
The bodies were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.
The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Special thanks to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transport repatriates to designated state specialized institutions, organize the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-