Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies of servicemen from Russia

On October 23, another round of repatriation events took place. 1,000 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.
Bodies of 1,000 servicemen returned to Ukraine
Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will soon carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.
We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Special thanks to the personnel of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Joint Center for the Provision of Measures of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which transports repatriates to designated state specialized institutions, organizes the transfer of the deceased to representatives of law enforcement agencies in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system and forensic medical examination in the Ministry of Health system.
