Ukraine returns 160 soldiers from Russian captivity

On June 26, 160 prisoners of war who had been in Russian captivity since 2022 returned to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- On June 26, Ukraine welcomed the return of 160 soldiers who had been in Russian captivity since 2022.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the successful return of servicemen from various units who defended Ukraine in different regions.
Ukraine returns 160 prisoners of war from Russia
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
Among those released today are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, National Guardsmen, and border guards.
Thank you to our entire team, who work every day to return our people. Special thanks to all our units, who are on the front lines replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine and with their courage provide us with the opportunity to return people. We remember everyone who is in captivity. We check every last name. We must return everyone — both military and civilians.
Among those released are 58 officers and 116 defenders of Mariupol.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-