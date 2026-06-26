Ukraine returns 160 soldiers from Russian captivity

On June 26, 160 prisoners of war who had been in Russian captivity since 2022 returned to Ukraine.

Ukraine returns 160 prisoners of war from Russia

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

We continue to return Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Today, 160 servicemen were released from captivity. All of them had been in captivity since 2022. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Among those released today are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, National Guardsmen, and border guards.

They defended Ukraine in Mariupol and Azovstal, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy directions. Share

Thank you to our entire team, who work every day to return our people. Special thanks to all our units, who are on the front lines replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine and with their courage provide us with the opportunity to return people. We remember everyone who is in captivity. We check every last name. We must return everyone — both military and civilians.

Among those released are 58 officers and 116 defenders of Mariupol.