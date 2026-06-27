Ukraine returns 7 more civilians from Russian captivity

Seven Ukrainian civilians who were illegally held in captivity in Russia for years have returned home.
Points of attention
- Seven Ukrainian civilians held in captivity in Russia for years have been successfully returned home through humanitarian efforts.
- The released citizens were detained in various regions during the occupation, including Mariupol, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk.
7 civilian hostages of Russia returned to Ukraine
This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.
Lubinets thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and all other relevant bodies working within the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
As Lubinets noted, one of the Ukrainians was kidnapped by the Russians from his own home simply because his sons serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another Ukrainian was kidnapped on his way to work on the day of the Russian invasion.
Lubinets also added: "Our team will do everything possible to ensure that their rights are fully guaranteed and protected."
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-