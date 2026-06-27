Ukraine returns 7 more civilians from Russian captivity

Seven Ukrainian civilians who were illegally held in captivity in Russia for years have returned home.

7 civilian hostages of Russia returned to Ukraine

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Lubinets thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and all other relevant bodies working within the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Ukrainians aged 35 to 66 returned to their homeland. All of them were illegally detained by the Russians in 2022 during the occupation of Mariupol, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions. As for Kyiv region, this is Buchansky district, where the occupiers committed atrocities in 2022. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

As Lubinets noted, one of the Ukrainians was kidnapped by the Russians from his own home simply because his sons serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another Ukrainian was kidnapped on his way to work on the day of the Russian invasion.

Return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity

Among those released is also a volunteer who joined the "Tyra's Angels" brigade in Mariupol in 2022. That same day, Tyra, whom we managed to return home earlier, was detained with him. Share

Lubinets also added: "Our team will do everything possible to ensure that their rights are fully guaranteed and protected."