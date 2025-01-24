As noted by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the bodies of 757 Ukrainian defenders who died as a result of the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin were returned to Ukraine.

What is known about the return of the bodies of 757 fallen Ukrainian heroes?

It is noted that it was possible to return the bodies of 451 defenders who died in the Donetsk region;

71 from the Bakhmut direction;

⁠51 from the Vugledar direction;

13 from the Luhansk direction;

137 from Zaporizhia direction;

34 deceased returned from morgues in the Russian Federation

Who facilitated the return of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers?

The return of the deceased Ukrainian military personnel took place as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Central Directorate for Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

We express our gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.