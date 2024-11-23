Ukraine saved 20 million people from starvation thanks to the Grain from Ukraine initiative
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Grain from Ukraine
During the operation of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, it was possible to save 20 million people from starvation. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this during the 3rd International Conference on Food Security "Grain from Ukraine".

Points of attention

  • The Grain from Ukraine initiative, spearheaded by President Volodymyr Zelensky, successfully saved 20 million people from starvation during its operation.
  • Ukraine plays a significant role as one of the world's largest food security donors, supporting 400 million people across 100 countries through its food exports.
  • Despite facing challenges such as war, Ukraine has demonstrated leadership in ensuring global food security by delivering over 170,000 tons of grain to countries in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East suffering from hunger.
  • The initiative highlights the importance of international cooperation in protecting food security and supply routes to stabilize food prices and ensure food availability in regions facing food crises.
  • Launched in 2022, the Grain from Ukraine initiative has provided essential food supplies to countries in need, with over 30 countries and international organizations collaborating to deliver grain to regions facing famine and potential famine.

The Grain from Ukraine initiative saves the world from hunger

In total, 20 million people have been saved from starvation during the period of operation of "Grain from Ukraine". And this is only thanks to one of our humanitarian programs. In general, Ukrainian food exports provide 400 million people in a hundred countries of the world. "Ukraine is one of the world's largest donors of food security," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine maintains a leadership position in ensuring global food security, despite the war.

I want to remind you that the full-scale Russian invasion began, in particular, with the blockade of Ukrainian ports by the Russian fleet. Russia understood very well what the consequences would be from this. They wanted it — they wanted a terrible result for the whole world, not only for Ukraine. They wanted world food prices to rise. It is not just a desire for more money and profits, but it is primarily about plans. If they can create a food disaster, then they can subjugate a people who depend on food imports.

He emphasized that the issue of food prices is extremely sensitive for most people in Africa and a significant number of people in Asia, Europe and America.

The question of prices is a question of stability in one or another region. That is why it is so important that we continue to be together in protecting food security, the security of food supply routes and other critical export goods.

According to him, with the war against Ukraine, Russia showed that there are no countries in the world that are far from each other, and everything in the world is very closely connected.

Food prices in Libya, Nigeria, and other African countries directly depend on whether farmers and agricultural companies in Ukraine will be able to work normally, on how quickly we will be able to clear our fields of Russian mines, on how quickly the usual stability of the food supply will be restored market.

He thanked the farmers who, despite the war and land mines, continued to work.

Grain from Ukraine: what is known

Launched in 2022, the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" provides much-needed food supplies to countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, whose populations are facing famine and potential famine.

In cooperation with the UN World Food Program, more than 30 countries and international organizations have joined Ukraine in implementing this initiative, and by the end of 2023, more than 170,000 tons of grain have been delivered to countries with the most difficult food situations, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, and Yemen.

