Ukraine signed 6 agreements with Azerbaijan on cooperation in various fields
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Ukraine
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Ukraine signed 6 agreements with Azerbaijan on cooperation in various fields

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

On April 25, Ukraine signed six agreements with Azerbaijan, including security and joint production agreements.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky reported on agreements on joint production and the work of Ukrainian experts in Azerbaijan.
  • Aliyev, in turn, noted that "quite serious cooperation" is currently underway between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, and it was "once again confirmed" during Zelensky's visit.

Zelenskyy and Aliyev signed 6 cooperation agreements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

We signed six documents today. Our teams will definitely share the details later. These are different areas. Today, the number one area is security, this is the defense-industrial complex.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The president also reported on agreements on joint production and the work of Ukrainian experts in Azerbaijan.

We will definitely develop our cooperation, co-production. These are very important areas that will definitely increase both the security of our countries, our peoples, and the trade turnover, which we really want to greatly increase between our countries.

Zelenskyy announced a "very serious step" in the form of signing documents on the joint development of the countries' defense-industrial complexes.

He also thanked Aliyev for 11 support packages in the energy sector and assistance to children evacuated from border areas, and also reported on agreements in the field of education, in particular, the study of Azerbaijani students in Ukraine.

Aliyev, in turn, noted that "quite serious cooperation" is currently underway between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, and it was "once again confirmed" during Zelensky's visit.

As for military-technical cooperation, we also discussed this issue. This also has quite broad prospects, both in Ukraine and in Azerbaijan. We see the development of military industries, the defense industry, and we can look at joint production. But in general, we have excellent opportunities in production. And today we also had broad negotiations about this.

The presidents also discussed the need to develop trade between the countries.

It is now over 500 million US dollars, and I think it will continue to grow. Because we have all the opportunities.

Ilham Aliyev

Ilham Aliyev

President of Azerbaijan

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