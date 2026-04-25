Ukraine signed 6 agreements with Azerbaijan on cooperation in various fields

On April 25, Ukraine signed six agreements with Azerbaijan, including security and joint production agreements.
Points of attention
- Zelensky reported on agreements on joint production and the work of Ukrainian experts in Azerbaijan.
- Aliyev, in turn, noted that "quite serious cooperation" is currently underway between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, and it was "once again confirmed" during Zelensky's visit.
Zelenskyy and Aliyev signed 6 cooperation agreements
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The president also reported on agreements on joint production and the work of Ukrainian experts in Azerbaijan.
Zelenskyy announced a "very serious step" in the form of signing documents on the joint development of the countries' defense-industrial complexes.
He also thanked Aliyev for 11 support packages in the energy sector and assistance to children evacuated from border areas, and also reported on agreements in the field of education, in particular, the study of Azerbaijani students in Ukraine.
Aliyev, in turn, noted that "quite serious cooperation" is currently underway between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, and it was "once again confirmed" during Zelensky's visit.
The presidents also discussed the need to develop trade between the countries.
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