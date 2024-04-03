Ukraine significantly improves long-range drones using DSMAC system new version

In recent months, Ukraine has repeatedly managed to destroy enemy targets in the deep rear of Russia with the help of long-range drones. As Defense Express managed to find out, the key role in this was played by the well-known DSMAC system and its new version, created directly by Ukrainian specialists.

What is the DSMAC system and how does it work?

This technology makes it possible to completely ignore the enemy's EW, as well as to attack with extremely high precision.

It was usually used in such missiles as Tomahawk and Storm Shadow, but Ukrainian developers went further and decided to create a new version of DSMAC.

The essence of DSMAC is to store in the memory of the missile or drone a reference image of the terrain, which has an exact reference to the coordinates.

When the rocket flies, it takes a photo of the surface and compares it with a reference image. But if in the 80s and 90s there were significant limitations on memory and computing capabilities, now it is possible to download at least the entire route. What's more, thanks to modern algorithms for object recognition, make sure that the system will really fully orient itself in space according to landmarks, writes Defense Express. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the guidance system plays a vital role in the final section.

According to experts, this technology is used in the Storm Shadow cruise missile.

Ukrainian developers made it part of long-range drones. That is why such drones as "Lyut" attack not just Russian refineries, but directly primary oil processing installations with a characteristic column.

Ukraine attacks Russian refineries with AI drones

By the way, CNN recalls your article about the fact that some of Ukraine's uses to attack Russian refineries are equipped with missiles like artificial intelligence.

Thanks to this, they not only freely navigate in space, but also successfully avoid radio interference.

Accuracy in obstacle conditions is ensured thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. Each aircraft has an on-board computer with satellite and terrain data. The flights are determined in advance with our allies, and the planes follow the flight plan, which allows us to hit targets with an accuracy of one meter, an insider close to the Ukrainian drone program told reporters. Share

Defense Express points out that the CNN article refers to the DSMAC system, but improved by Ukrainian specialists.