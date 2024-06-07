Ukraine state operator rules out possibility of total blackout in energy grim

In Ukraine, blackouts are now in the center of attention. The company "Ukrenergo" told whether our country is in danger of a blackout.

Is there a risk of a complete blackout in Ukraine?

A blackout is a major system accident during which the balance between the available energy and consumption is disturbed, and "Ukrenergo" does not control the operation of the energy system, says the "Ukrenergo" comment.

Currently, "Ukrenergo" does not anticipate the possibility of such a system accident in the energy system of Ukraine, as well as in some of its regions, journalists were informed. "Ukrenergo" emphasised that this forecast was given without taking into account the possible mass shelling of our territory by the Russian invaders. Share

In Ukraine, they can also turn off the lights at critical infrastructure facilities

Due to exceeding consumption limits, "Ukrenergo" is forced to apply emergency shutdowns for household and industrial consumers in Kyiv and 12 regions.

On June 7, a deficit in the power system is forecast throughout the day. Limits on electricity consumption will be in effect for each region from 00:00 to 24:00.

Interruptions in the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities are possible.

Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after regions reach their consumption limits, hourly shutdown schedules will continue to apply, the company said.

These are the following regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Odesa, Rivne, Lviv, Zakarpattia and Zaporizhzhia.

"Ukrenergo" warned that this week's power system deficit will be significantly higher than last week; therefore, shutdown schedules will be applied throughout the day.

Note that on June 7, all regions of Ukraine will have blackout schedules.

Power outages in Ukraine

After the strikes of the Russian Federation on energy in the spring of this year, the situation with power outages remains difficult.

More than 80% of electricity generation in Ukraine was destroyed due to shelling.

Because of this, the energy industry was forced to introduce stabilising blackouts—they can be scheduled or emergency.

External ones are introduced if electricity consumption exceeds the limits set for the day.