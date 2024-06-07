Ukraine state operator rules out possibility of total blackout in energy grim

In Ukraine, blackouts are now in the center of attention. The company "Ukrenergo" told whether our country is in danger of a blackout.
Points of attention
- Ukrenergo does not foresee a complete blackout in Ukraine's energy system under insufficient electricity consumption.
- Russia's shelling and the destruction of electricity generation complicate the situation with electricity supply in Ukraine.
- Emergency shutdowns may apply in areas where consumption limits are exceeded but will be temporary.
- Shutdown schedules and stabilisation measures are introduced to prevent electricity shortages and ensure the operation of critical infrastructure facilities.
- If consumption exceeds limits, emergency shutdowns are possible, which will be cancelled after the limits in the regions are reached.
Is there a risk of a complete blackout in Ukraine?
A blackout is a major system accident during which the balance between the available energy and consumption is disturbed, and "Ukrenergo" does not control the operation of the energy system, says the "Ukrenergo" comment.
In Ukraine, they can also turn off the lights at critical infrastructure facilities
Due to exceeding consumption limits, "Ukrenergo" is forced to apply emergency shutdowns for household and industrial consumers in Kyiv and 12 regions.
On June 7, a deficit in the power system is forecast throughout the day. Limits on electricity consumption will be in effect for each region from 00:00 to 24:00.
Interruptions in the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities are possible.
Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after regions reach their consumption limits, hourly shutdown schedules will continue to apply, the company said.
These are the following regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Volyn, Odesa, Rivne, Lviv, Zakarpattia and Zaporizhzhia.
"Ukrenergo" warned that this week's power system deficit will be significantly higher than last week; therefore, shutdown schedules will be applied throughout the day.
Note that on June 7, all regions of Ukraine will have blackout schedules.
Power outages in Ukraine
After the strikes of the Russian Federation on energy in the spring of this year, the situation with power outages remains difficult.
More than 80% of electricity generation in Ukraine was destroyed due to shelling.
Because of this, the energy industry was forced to introduce stabilising blackouts—they can be scheduled or emergency.
External ones are introduced if electricity consumption exceeds the limits set for the day.
