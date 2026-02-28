On February 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully strike the forward command post of a Russian army division, several logistical facilities, and a concentration of enemy manpower.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — all the details

According to official data, on the night of February 28, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of a motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation was hit. Loud explosions thundered in the area of the village of Novoamvrosiivske.

In addition, they managed to hit the ammunition depot of a separate motorized rifle brigade near the village of Amvrosiivka (TOT of Donetsk region).

In the Kherson region, the enemy's logistical facilities were hit: the logistics warehouses of the motorized rifle and engineer-sapper regiments in the area of the village of Kalanchak, as well as the fuel and lubricants warehouse of a separate MTZ brigade in the area of the village of Myrne. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that on February 27, the Defense Forces successfully struck the forward command post of the enemy's 127th Motorized Rifle Division — this happened in the area of the Orlynske settlement, which is in the Donetsk Oblast TOT.

Damage was also inflicted on areas of enemy manpower concentration in the areas of Dronivka (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation), Rodynske in the Donetsk region, and the village of Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Share

Another target for Ukraine was the logistics depot of the Russian invaders in Donbas.