Ukraine strikes Russian division's forward command post
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine strikes Russian division's forward command post

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — all the details
Читати українською

On February 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully strike the forward command post of a Russian army division, several logistical facilities, and a concentration of enemy manpower.

Points of attention

  • Damage was inflicted on important Russian targets, including fuel and lubricants warehouses, ammunition depots, and logistics depots.
  • Official data reveals significant impact on the enemy, with current losses being evaluated and updates to be provided soon.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — all the details

According to official data, on the night of February 28, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of a motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation was hit. Loud explosions thundered in the area of the village of Novoamvrosiivske.

In addition, they managed to hit the ammunition depot of a separate motorized rifle brigade near the village of Amvrosiivka (TOT of Donetsk region).

In the Kherson region, the enemy's logistical facilities were hit: the logistics warehouses of the motorized rifle and engineer-sapper regiments in the area of the village of Kalanchak, as well as the fuel and lubricants warehouse of a separate MTZ brigade in the area of the village of Myrne.

Moreover, it is indicated that on February 27, the Defense Forces successfully struck the forward command post of the enemy's 127th Motorized Rifle Division — this happened in the area of the Orlynske settlement, which is in the Donetsk Oblast TOT.

Damage was also inflicted on areas of enemy manpower concentration in the areas of Dronivka (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation), Rodynske in the Donetsk region, and the village of Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Another target for Ukraine was the logistics depot of the Russian invaders in Donbas.

Currently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is clarifying all current enemy losses and promises to announce them a little later.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin plans to withdraw from peace talks — insiders
Putin can't get anything from Ukraine at the negotiating table
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is preparing to attack the "belt of fortresses" in the Donetsk region
Russian Army Offensive in 2026 - What to Prepare for
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian government supported the Iranian people amid the new conflict
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine remains on the side of the Iranian people

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?