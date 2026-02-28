On February 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully strike the forward command post of a Russian army division, several logistical facilities, and a concentration of enemy manpower.
Points of attention
- Damage was inflicted on important Russian targets, including fuel and lubricants warehouses, ammunition depots, and logistics depots.
- Official data reveals significant impact on the enemy, with current losses being evaluated and updates to be provided soon.
New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — all the details
According to official data, on the night of February 28, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of a motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation was hit. Loud explosions thundered in the area of the village of Novoamvrosiivske.
In addition, they managed to hit the ammunition depot of a separate motorized rifle brigade near the village of Amvrosiivka (TOT of Donetsk region).
Moreover, it is indicated that on February 27, the Defense Forces successfully struck the forward command post of the enemy's 127th Motorized Rifle Division — this happened in the area of the Orlynske settlement, which is in the Donetsk Oblast TOT.
Another target for Ukraine was the logistics depot of the Russian invaders in Donbas.
Currently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is clarifying all current enemy losses and promises to announce them a little later.
