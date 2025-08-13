Ukraine struck 10 areas of concentration of Russian occupiers

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on August 12, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, one artillery piece, two control points for unmanned aerial vehicles, and one air defense system of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 13, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/13/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,066,110 (+890) people;

tanks — 11,099 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,127 (+8) units;

artillery systems — 31,429 (+23) units;

MLRS — 1,465 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1207 (+2) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 50,852 (+99);

cruise missiles — 3,558 (+2);

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 58265 (+46);

special equipment — 3937 (+0).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, the Russian army carried out one missile strike with four missiles and 67 air strikes, dropping 130 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy used 1,528 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3,637 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.