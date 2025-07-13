Ukraine struck 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery pieces, one control point, and one command and observation point of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Details reveal the scale of attacks conducted by Russian invaders, including missile strikes, air assaults, and the use of drones in the conflict.
- The conflict continues to escalate, with both sides engaged in intense combat with numerous casualties and strategic maneuvers.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 13, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/13/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,033,930 (+1,240) people
tanks — 11016 (+3) units
armored combat vehicles — 22983 (+3) units
artillery systems — 30243 (+49) units
MLRS — 1438 (+1) units
air defense systems — 1194 (+1) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 45511 (+263)
cruise missiles — 3491 (+32)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54923 (+101)
special equipment — 3929 (+0)
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also officially confirmed that the Russian invaders carried out one massive missile and air strike and 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, and dropped 179 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,635 attacks, 84 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,956 kamikaze drones for attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-