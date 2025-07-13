Ukraine struck 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine struck 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Source:  online.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery pieces, one control point, and one command and observation point of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 13, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/13/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,033,930 (+1,240) people

  • tanks — 11016 (+3) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 22983 (+3) units

  • artillery systems — 30243 (+49) units

  • MLRS — 1438 (+1) units

  • air defense systems — 1194 (+1) units

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 45511 (+263)

  • cruise missiles — 3491 (+32)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54923 (+101)

  • special equipment — 3929 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also officially confirmed that the Russian invaders carried out one massive missile and air strike and 100 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, and dropped 179 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,635 attacks, 84 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,956 kamikaze drones for attacks.

