Ukraine struck 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 4, 2025
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on March 3, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, an artillery system, and two command posts of the Russian invaders.

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the aggressive aerial attacks carried out by the Russian army in specific areas of Ukrainian settlements.
  • The conflict continues with escalating tensions and strategic maneuvers as both sides engage in combat operations.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 03/04/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 879,410 (+1,340) people,

  • tanks — 10,255 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,298 (+8) units,

  • artillery systems — 24,064 (+45) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,094 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 27,741 (+86) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39,428 (+101) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, 101 combat clashes took place at the front.

It is indicated that the Russian army carried out 56 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 104 KAB. The enemy also used 2,638 kamikaze drones for the attack.

Moreover, the Russians carried out over 5,100 attacks, 186 of them with MLRS.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Loknya, Stavky, Novoyehorivka, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka, Udachne, Yablunivka, Voskresenka, Staromlynivka, Zelene Pole, Zaliznychne, Novopil, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Yehorivka, Novoraysk and Chervony Mayak.

