Ukraine struck 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, one radar station, and five artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 3, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/3/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,056,130 (+920) people

tanks — 11068 (+0) units

armored combat vehicles — 23,071 (+2) units

artillery systems — 31025 (+43) units

MLRS — 1452 (+0) units

air defense means — 1203 (+0) units

aircraft — 421 (+0) units

helicopters — 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49374 (+178)

cruise missiles — 3552 (+1)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57159 (+135)

special equipment — 3935 (+0)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 2, the enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes, used seven missiles and dropped 140 guided bombs.

Moreover, the Russian invaders carried out 5,642 attacks, including 96 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,482 kamikaze drones for attacks.