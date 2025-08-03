Ukraine struck 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, one radar station, and five artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the ongoing conflict, with detailed statistics on the enemy's attacks and losses.
- The updates shed light on the escalating tensions and military actions in the region, reflecting the challenging situation between Ukraine and Russia.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 3, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/3/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,056,130 (+920) people
tanks — 11068 (+0) units
armored combat vehicles — 23,071 (+2) units
artillery systems — 31025 (+43) units
MLRS — 1452 (+0) units
air defense means — 1203 (+0) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49374 (+178)
cruise missiles — 3552 (+1)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57159 (+135)
special equipment — 3935 (+0)
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 2, the enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes, used seven missiles and dropped 140 guided bombs.
Moreover, the Russian invaders carried out 5,642 attacks, including 96 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,482 kamikaze drones for attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-