Ukraine struck 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine struck 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 3, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, one radar station, and five artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the ongoing conflict, with detailed statistics on the enemy's attacks and losses.
  • The updates shed light on the escalating tensions and military actions in the region, reflecting the challenging situation between Ukraine and Russia.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 3, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/3/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,056,130 (+920) people

  • tanks — 11068 (+0) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,071 (+2) units

  • artillery systems — 31025 (+43) units

  • MLRS — 1452 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1203 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49374 (+178)

  • cruise missiles — 3552 (+1)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57159 (+135)

  • special equipment — 3935 (+0)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on August 2, the enemy launched three missile and 67 air strikes, used seven missiles and dropped 140 guided bombs.

Moreover, the Russian invaders carried out 5,642 attacks, including 96 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,482 kamikaze drones for attacks.

