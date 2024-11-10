Ukraine struck a cluster of Pskov paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces near Zaporizhzhia — video

Ukraine hit paratroopers from the Pskov division of the Russian army, who were in the Zaporizhzhia region, with a missile. As a result of the strike, the Russians were eliminated and military equipment was destroyed.
Points of attention
- Ukraine hit paratroopers from the Pskov division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation near Zaporizhzhia with a missile.
- As a result of the strike, two heavy Russian trawlers with military personnel inside and four armored vehicles, including the new BMD-4, were destroyed.
- Ukrainian intelligence discovered Pskov paratroopers who were preparing for a maneuver on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.
- The results of the attack in the Bryansk region indicate at least 8 explosions, which led to the destruction of warehouses with ammunition, missiles and guided aerial bombs.
- The successful joint combat work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues in the direction of defeating strategic objects of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the attack on the Pskov paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces near Zaporizhzhia
As reported in the GUR, the Pskov paratroopers, together with the equipment, concentrated in a forest strip in Zaporizhzhia, preparing for the maneuver.
Ukrainian intelligence detected them, after which the forces of the "Tavria" group launched a missile strike.
As a result of the strike, two heavy Russian trawlers with military personnel inside were destroyed.
Defense forces of Ukraine hit warehouses with ammunition in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation
As noted, as a result of the impact, at least 8 explosions were recorded. The results of objective control indicate the presence of at least two ignition points on the territory of the military unit and signs of secondary detonation.
As of six in the morning, a strong fire continued at the facility in the Bryansk region. The results of the damage are being clarified.
As Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the CPD at the NSDC, reported, the attacked warehouses in the Bryansk region contained more than just shells. Missiles and guided aerial bombs were also stored there.
