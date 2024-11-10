Ukraine struck a cluster of Pskov paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces near Zaporizhzhia — video

Ukraine hit paratroopers from the Pskov division of the Russian army, who were in the Zaporizhzhia region, with a missile. As a result of the strike, the Russians were eliminated and military equipment was destroyed.

What is known about the attack on the Pskov paratroopers of the Russian Armed Forces near Zaporizhzhia

As reported in the GUR, the Pskov paratroopers, together with the equipment, concentrated in a forest strip in Zaporizhzhia, preparing for the maneuver.

Ukrainian intelligence detected them, after which the forces of the "Tavria" group launched a missile strike.

As a result of the strike, two heavy Russian trawlers with military personnel inside were destroyed.

Four armored vehicles with Pskov paratroopers tried to retreat, but soon they were also hit — all armored vehicles, including the new BMD-4, were destroyed.

Defense forces of Ukraine hit warehouses with ammunition in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation

As noted, as a result of the impact, at least 8 explosions were recorded. The results of objective control indicate the presence of at least two ignition points on the territory of the military unit and signs of secondary detonation.

As of six in the morning, a strong fire continued at the facility in the Bryansk region. The results of the damage are being clarified.

Joint successful combat work of all components of the Defense Forces on important targets of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue, the General Staff notes.

As Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the CPD at the NSDC, reported, the attacked warehouses in the Bryansk region contained more than just shells. Missiles and guided aerial bombs were also stored there.